|Sunday
|At Gainesville Raceway
|Gainesville, Fla.
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Tripp Tatum; 2. Doug Foley; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Mike Salinas; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Billy Torrence; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Spencer Massey; 12. Austin Prock; 13. Krista Baldwin; 14. Lex Joon; 15. Alex Laughlin; 16. Brittany Force.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Blake Alexander; 3. Chad Green; 4. Ron Capps; 5. John Force; 6. Cruz Pedregon; 7. Robert Hight; 8. Terry Haddock; 9. Jim Campbell; 10. Paul Lee; 11. Tim Wilkerson; 12. Bob Tasca III; 13. Dave Richards; 14. J.R. Todd; 15. Alexis DeJoria; 16. John Smith.
Pro Stock 1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Mason McGaha; 4. Rodger Brogdon; 5. Aaron Stanfield; 6. Matt Hartford; 7. Camrie Caruso; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Greg Anderson; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Stefan Emryd; 15. Cristian Cuadra; 16. Troy Coughlin Jr..
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Karen Stoffer; 2. Angie Smith; 3. Joey Gladstone; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. Marc Ingwersen; 6. Steve Johnson; 7. Eddie Krawiec; 8. Lance Bonham; 9. Ryan Oehler; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Angelle Sampey; 13. Matt Smith; 14. Jim Underdahl; 15. Michael Phillips; 16. David Barron.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Tripp Tatum, 3.700 seconds, 330.31 mph def. Doug Foley, 3.806 seconds, 307.37 mph.
|Funny Car
Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.910, 330.96 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 9.561, 80.15.
|Pro Stock
Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.486, 210.21 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.513, 211.46.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.700, 200.77 def. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.723, 201.28.
|Pro Modified
Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.642, 255.10 def. Sidnei Frigo, Chevy Chevelle, 5.716, 251.81.
|Factory Stock Showdown
Leonard Lottig, Chevy Camaro, 7.704, 177.67 def. Anthony Troyer, Camaro, 7.731, 177.07.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Billy Torrence, 4.020, 303.23 def. Austin Prock, 5.179, 129.02; Doug Foley, 3.762, 311.41 def. Spencer Massey, 4.253, 187.47; Justin Ashley, 3.687, 331.45 def. Josh Hart, 3.759, 305.42; Doug Kalitta, 3.708, 330.80 def. Alex Laughlin, 7.980, 82.78; Mike Salinas, 3.706, 330.47 def. Krista Baldwin, 5.312, 126.99; Clay Millican, 3.722, 326.24 def. Brittany Force, 8.317, 78.33; Tripp Tatum, 3.677, 329.58 def. Lex Joon, 6.591, 102.44; Steve Torrence, 3.696, 327.43 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.735, 313.29;
|Quarterfinals
Foley, 3.809, 313.51 def. Millican, Foul - Red Light; Tatum, 3.727, 326.95 def. B. Torrence, 3.748, 326.24; Ashley, 3.683, 331.61 def. S. Torrence, 3.703, 327.19; Salinas, 3.698, 331.45 def. Kalitta, 3.701, 330.47;
|Semifinals
Tatum, 3.709, 327.82 def. Salinas, 10.755, 72.44; Foley, 3.774, 313.15 def. Ashley, 9.643, 78.92;
|Final
Tatum, 3.700, 330.31 def. Foley, 3.806, 307.37.
|Funny Car
|First Round
John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.332, 289.01 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 6.927, 126.99; Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.094, 290.19 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, Foul - Centerline; Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.914, 326.95 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.124, 261.02; Robert Hight, Camaro, 8.457, 82.92 def. John Smith, Charger, Broke; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.966, 321.81 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 10.930, 81.58; Matt Hagan, Charger, 5.266, 258.57 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 9.057, 83.17; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.864, 336.23 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 8.552, 75.02; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.953, 323.58 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.492, 195.62;
|Quarterfinals
Hagan, 4.021, 315.42 def. Haddock, Broke; Alexander, 3.927, 325.14 def. Pedregon, Foul - Red Light; Capps, 3.913, 327.90 def. Force, 4.096, 324.59; Green, 3.987, 320.36 def. Hight, 6.631, 102.17;
|Semifinals
Hagan, 3.894, 332.84 def. Green, 4.011, 288.33; Alexander, 3.938, 322.96 def. Capps, 9.299, 80.52;
|Final
Hagan, 3.910, 330.96 def. Alexander, 9.561, 80.15.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.478, 210.05 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, Foul - Red Light; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.491, 213.10 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 12.740, 54.58; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.521, 211.49 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.492, 211.73; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.511, 212.33 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.513, 211.73; Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.515, 211.86 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, Foul - Red Light; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.513, 212.33 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.450, 213.57; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.486, 212.26 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.524, 211.46; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.457, 213.47 def. Stefan Emryd, Dodge Dart, 6.607, 207.46;
|Quarterfinals
M. McGaha, 6.522, 211.33 def. Butner, 6.622, 210.54; Brogdon, 6.515, 210.83 def. Hartford, 6.515, 211.96; Koretsky, 6.491, 212.23 def. Caruso, 6.548, 211.83; Glenn, 6.506, 210.73 def. Stanfield, 6.504, 213.43;
|Semifinals
Glenn, 6.502, 210.64 def. Brogdon, Foul - Red Light; Koretsky, 6.498, 212.46 def. M. McGaha, 6.539, 211.49;
|Final
Glenn, 6.486, 210.21 def. Koretsky, 6.513, 211.46.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|First Round
Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.781, 196.73 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.833, 197.91; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.866, 198.52 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.877, 193.77; Angie Smith, 6.812, 201.19 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.129, 192.30; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.682, 198.70 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 9.686, 83.65; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.884, 198.79 def. Michael Phillips, Buell, 16.508, 54.52; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 10.687, 89.13 def. David Barron, Broke - No Show; Marc Ingwersen, Buell, 6.854, 195.03 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 8.309, 105.00; Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.444, 181.13 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 8.565, 113.56;
|Quarterfinals
Gladstone, 6.784, 197.91 def. Ingwersen, 6.849, 197.42; A. Smith, 6.764, 200.62 def. Johnson, 6.860, 198.38; Savoie, 6.815, 194.32 def. Bonham, 7.116, 188.04; Stoffer, 6.665, 200.71 def. Krawiec, 6.927, 197.74;
|Semifinals
A. Smith, 6.738, 201.01 def. Gladstone, 6.884, 198.29; Stoffer, 6.721, 200.08 def. Savoie, 7.735, 124.21;
|Final
Stoffer, 6.700, 200.77 def. A. Smith, 6.723, 201.28.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Mike Salinas, 256; 2. Justin Ashley, 233; 3. Steve Torrence, 209; 4. Brittany Force, 178; 5. Clay Millican, 173; 6. Tripp Tatum, 160; 7. Josh Hart, 157; 8. Doug Foley, 155; 9. Austin Prock, 146; 10. Doug Kalitta, 130.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight, 308; 2. Matt Hagan, 297; 3. Ron Capps, 231; 4. Cruz Pedregon, 188; 5. John Force, 155; 6. Tim Wilkerson, 149; 7. Bob Tasca III, 137; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 135; 9. Chad Green, 131; 10. J.R. Todd, 118.
|Pro Stock
1. Aaron Stanfield, 285; 2. Erica Enders, 225; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 218; 4. Dallas Glenn, 198; 5. Mason McGaha, 175; 6. Greg Anderson, 167; 7. (tie) Rodger Brogdon, 158; Troy Coughlin Jr., 158; 9. Deric Kramer, 144; 10. Camrie Caruso, 139.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Karen Stoffer, 110; 2. Angie Smith, 90; 3. (tie) Joey Gladstone, 70; Jerry Savoie, 70; 5. (tie) Lance Bonham, 50; Marc Ingwersen, 50; Steve Johnson, 50; Eddie Krawiec, 50; 9. (tie) David Barron, 30; Chris Bostick, 30; Kelly Clontz, 30; Ryan Oehler, 30; Angelle Sampey, 30; Matt Smith, 30; Jim Underdahl, 30.