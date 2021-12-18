FGFTReb
Cintron254-74-54-83112
Iorio241-42-41-1024
Hammond335-116-70-31120
Roberts292-70-00-5106
Thomasson353-81-31-7418
Kuakumensah234-44-51-41212
Levnaic171-20-00-1022
Mackey50-10-00-0010
Traore51-30-00-0002
Kratholm40-00-00-0010
Totals20021-4717-247-29101366

Percentages: FG .447, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hammond 4-9, Roberts 2-6, Thomasson 1-3, Levnaic 0-1, Iorio 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kuakumensah).

Turnovers: 12 (Cintron 3, Kuakumensah 3, Thomasson 3, Hammond, Iorio, Kratholm).

Steals: 6 (Thomasson 2, Hammond, Kuakumensah, Levnaic, Roberts).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doles212-66-72-60111
Perry376-110-00-72414
Cerruti321-41-10-4334
Horton376-100-00-23512
Hutcheson312-70-01-2215
Neely111-22-30-0014
Newman90-00-01-5020
Reddish90-30-01-2030
Ketner72-20-00-0004
Champion62-30-10-0024
Totals20022-489-125-28102258

Percentages: FG .458, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Perry 2-7, Doles 1-1, Cerruti 1-4, Hutcheson 1-5, Champion 0-1, Horton 0-1, Reddish 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Horton, Perry, Reddish).

Turnovers: 16 (Neely 6, Cerruti 2, Champion 2, Horton 2, Doles, Newman, Perry, Reddish).

Steals: 5 (Perry 2, Cerruti, Doles, Hutcheson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Niagara264066
Albany (NY)223658

