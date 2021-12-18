|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NIAGARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cintron
|25
|4-7
|4-5
|4-8
|3
|1
|12
|Iorio
|24
|1-4
|2-4
|1-1
|0
|2
|4
|Hammond
|33
|5-11
|6-7
|0-3
|1
|1
|20
|Roberts
|29
|2-7
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|0
|6
|Thomasson
|35
|3-8
|1-3
|1-7
|4
|1
|8
|Kuakumensah
|23
|4-4
|4-5
|1-4
|1
|2
|12
|Levnaic
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Mackey
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Traore
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Kratholm
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-47
|17-24
|7-29
|10
|13
|66
Percentages: FG .447, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hammond 4-9, Roberts 2-6, Thomasson 1-3, Levnaic 0-1, Iorio 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kuakumensah).
Turnovers: 12 (Cintron 3, Kuakumensah 3, Thomasson 3, Hammond, Iorio, Kratholm).
Steals: 6 (Thomasson 2, Hammond, Kuakumensah, Levnaic, Roberts).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALBANY (NY)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doles
|21
|2-6
|6-7
|2-6
|0
|1
|11
|Perry
|37
|6-11
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|4
|14
|Cerruti
|32
|1-4
|1-1
|0-4
|3
|3
|4
|Horton
|37
|6-10
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|5
|12
|Hutcheson
|31
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|5
|Neely
|11
|1-2
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Newman
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|0
|Reddish
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Ketner
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Champion
|6
|2-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|22-48
|9-12
|5-28
|10
|22
|58
Percentages: FG .458, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Perry 2-7, Doles 1-1, Cerruti 1-4, Hutcheson 1-5, Champion 0-1, Horton 0-1, Reddish 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Horton, Perry, Reddish).
Turnovers: 16 (Neely 6, Cerruti 2, Champion 2, Horton 2, Doles, Newman, Perry, Reddish).
Steals: 5 (Perry 2, Cerruti, Doles, Hutcheson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Niagara
|26
|40
|—
|66
|Albany (NY)
|22
|36
|—
|58
.