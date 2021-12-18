NIAGARA (5-6)
Cintron 4-7 4-5 12, Iorio 1-4 2-4 4, Hammond 5-11 6-7 20, Roberts 2-7 0-0 6, Thomasson 3-8 1-3 8, Kuakumensah 4-4 4-5 12, Levnaic 1-2 0-0 2, Mackey 0-1 0-0 0, Traore 1-3 0-0 2, Kratholm 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 17-24 66.
ALBANY (NY) (3-8)
Doles 2-6 6-7 11, Perry 6-11 0-0 14, Cerruti 1-4 1-1 4, Horton 6-10 0-0 12, Hutcheson 2-7 0-0 5, Neely 1-2 2-3 4, Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Reddish 0-3 0-0 0, Ketner 2-2 0-0 4, Champion 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 22-48 9-12 58.
Halftime_Niagara 26-22. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 7-21 (Hammond 4-9, Roberts 2-6, Thomasson 1-3, Levnaic 0-1, Iorio 0-2), Albany (NY) 5-22 (Perry 2-7, Doles 1-1, Cerruti 1-4, Hutcheson 1-5, Champion 0-1, Horton 0-1, Reddish 0-3). Fouled Out_Horton. Rebounds_Niagara 29 (Cintron 8), Albany (NY) 28 (Perry 7). Assists_Niagara 10 (Thomasson 4), Albany (NY) 10 (Cerruti, Horton 3). Total Fouls_Niagara 13, Albany (NY) 22.