FGFTReb
NIAGARAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gray232-70-00-4114
Iorio283-71-22-5227
Bayless355-74-41-85114
Moore272-50-11-4024
Thomasson3712-185-70-22329
Mitchell272-32-20-4136
Erving162-51-20-2047
Obioha61-10-01-4002
Totals20029-5313-185-33111673

Percentages: FG .547, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Erving 2-4, Mitchell 0-1, Gray 0-3, Thomasson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Iorio 3, Thomasson).

Turnovers: 9 (Bayless 3, Moore 2, Thomasson 2, Gray, Iorio).

Steals: 8 (Erving 3, Bayless 2, Mitchell 2, Gray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CENT. ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cooper365-121-20-10414
Hunter378-216-81-43223
Olowokere363-42-21-6109
Kayouloud365-152-31-71314
Klintman201-60-11-1112
Cato141-10-01-4122
Daughtery70-10-01-2000
Kirsipuu50-00-00-0120
Bounds40-10-02-2000
Reeves30-20-00-0020
McDaniel10-00-00-0010
Totals20023-6311-168-2781764

Percentages: FG .365, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Cooper 3-5, Kayouloud 2-4, Olowokere 1-2, Hunter 1-5, Daughtery 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Klintman 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cato, Hunter, Klintman, McDaniel).

Turnovers: 12 (Kayouloud 2, Olowokere 2, Cato, Cooper, Daughtery, Hunter, Kirsipuu, Klintman, McDaniel, Reeves).

Steals: 1 (Olowokere).

Technical Fouls: None.

Niagara334073
Cent. Arkansas263864

