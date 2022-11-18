|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NIAGARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gray
|23
|2-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|4
|Iorio
|28
|3-7
|1-2
|2-5
|2
|2
|7
|Bayless
|35
|5-7
|4-4
|1-8
|5
|1
|14
|Moore
|27
|2-5
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Thomasson
|37
|12-18
|5-7
|0-2
|2
|3
|29
|Mitchell
|27
|2-3
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|6
|Erving
|16
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|7
|Obioha
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-53
|13-18
|5-33
|11
|16
|73
Percentages: FG .547, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Erving 2-4, Mitchell 0-1, Gray 0-3, Thomasson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Iorio 3, Thomasson).
Turnovers: 9 (Bayless 3, Moore 2, Thomasson 2, Gray, Iorio).
Steals: 8 (Erving 3, Bayless 2, Mitchell 2, Gray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CENT. ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cooper
|36
|5-12
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|14
|Hunter
|37
|8-21
|6-8
|1-4
|3
|2
|23
|Olowokere
|36
|3-4
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|0
|9
|Kayouloud
|36
|5-15
|2-3
|1-7
|1
|3
|14
|Klintman
|20
|1-6
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Cato
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|2
|Daughtery
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Kirsipuu
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Bounds
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Reeves
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|McDaniel
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-63
|11-16
|8-27
|8
|17
|64
Percentages: FG .365, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Cooper 3-5, Kayouloud 2-4, Olowokere 1-2, Hunter 1-5, Daughtery 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Klintman 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cato, Hunter, Klintman, McDaniel).
Turnovers: 12 (Kayouloud 2, Olowokere 2, Cato, Cooper, Daughtery, Hunter, Kirsipuu, Klintman, McDaniel, Reeves).
Steals: 1 (Olowokere).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Niagara
|33
|40
|—
|73
|Cent. Arkansas
|26
|38
|—
|64
.
