NICHOLLS (7-7)
Littles 3-6 2-5 8, Huffman 9-16 1-4 21, Jones 4-9 2-2 13, Spencer 5-11 0-0 12, Thomas 0-4 2-2 2, Nelson 2-3 0-0 4, Terrell 0-0 0-0 0, Maxwell 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 1-1 0-0 2, Amir-Paul 1-2 0-0 2, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 7-13 66.
TEXAS A&M COMMERCE (5-11)
Peavy 3-6 0-4 7, T.Lewis 6-9 0-0 14, Vasic 3-4 0-0 8, Williams 3-10 0-0 7, Demonia 6-15 6-6 19, Dodd 0-1 2-4 2, Abdul-Mateen 1-4 0-0 3, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Romer Rosario 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-51 8-14 63.
Halftime_Texas A&M Commerce 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 7-17 (Jones 3-5, Huffman 2-3, Spencer 2-4, Amir-Paul 0-1, Maxwell 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Thomas 0-2), Texas A&M Commerce 9-26 (Vasic 2-3, T.Lewis 2-4, Romer Rosario 1-2, Williams 1-2, Abdul-Mateen 1-3, Peavy 1-4, Demonia 1-8). Fouled Out_Dodd. Rebounds_Nicholls 28 (Huffman 9), Texas A&M Commerce 29 (T.Lewis 7). Assists_Nicholls 11 (Terrell 3), Texas A&M Commerce 16 (Peavy, Williams 4). Total Fouls_Nicholls 12, Texas A&M Commerce 17. A_246 (5,000).
