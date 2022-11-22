JARVIS CHRISTIAN (0-1)
. Totals 0-0 0-0 8.
NICHOLLS (1-3)
Nelson 4-9 0-0 8, Huffman 10-16 1-4 24, Jones 7-12 3-4 19, Spencer 4-10 0-0 9, Thomas 3-8 0-0 7, White 5-10 0-0 15, Terrell 0-3 0-0 0, Del Cadia 3-3 2-2 8, Strander 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 38-73 8-12 97.
Halftime_Nicholls 45-30. 3-Point Goals_Jarvis Christian 0-0 (), Nicholls 13-34 (White 5-9, Huffman 3-5, Jones 2-3, Spencer 1-3, Thomas 1-6, Terrell 0-3, Nelson 0-4). Rebounds_Jarvis Christian 3 ( ), Nicholls 42 (Huffman, Jones 9). Assists_Jarvis Christian 2 ( ), Nicholls 22 (Spencer, Thomas 4). Total Fouls_Jarvis Christian 0, Nicholls 22. A_605 (3,800).
