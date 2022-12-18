NIAGARA (5-5)
A.Gray 8-16 3-3 20, Obioha 0-1 0-0 0, Erving 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-3 2-2 2, Thomasson 3-12 1-3 7, Mitchell 3-5 1-2 7, Bayless 3-7 0-0 6, Kasperzyk 2-5 1-2 5, Kiner 2-5 0-0 4, Traore 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 8-12 53.
NJIT (2-9)
Coleman 3-9 4-5 10, Diakite 2-9 1-1 5, M.Gray 3-7 2-2 8, Hess 2-3 3-3 7, Sullivan 2-6 2-2 8, Osawe 5-10 6-7 16, McMillian 1-4 4-6 6, Faison 1-4 0-0 2, de Graaf 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 22-26 62.
Halftime_NJIT 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 1-16 (A.Gray 1-6, Bayless 0-2, Kasperzyk 0-2, Moore 0-3, Thomasson 0-3), NJIT 2-13 (Sullivan 2-4, Faison 0-1, de Graaf 0-1, Coleman 0-2, McMillian 0-2, M.Gray 0-3). Fouled Out_M.Gray. Rebounds_Niagara 28 (A.Gray 8), NJIT 36 (Osawe 13). Assists_Niagara 14 (Erving, Thomasson, Mitchell, Bayless 3), NJIT 13 (Sullivan 5). Total Fouls_Niagara 21, NJIT 15. A_229 (3,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.