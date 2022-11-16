Name, AffiliationChapter1st2nd3rd4th5th
Mark Bowman, MLB.comATLAlcantaraFriedGallenUriasRodon
Torres, The AthleticATLAlcantaraNolaBurnesDarvishGallen
Steve Gilbert, MLB.comAZAlcantaraFriedGallenUriasRodon
David Brandt, The Associated PressAZAlcantaraBurnesNolaRodonGallen
Meghan Montemurro, The Chicago TribuneCHIAlcantaraNolaRodonFriedBurnes
Sahadev Sharma, The AthleticCHIAlcantaraNolaFriedRodonBurnes
Mark Sheldon, MLB.comCINAlcantaraRodonUriasFriedGallen
Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati EnquirerCINAlcantaraGallenUriasFriedBurnes
Thomas L Harding, MLB.comCOLAlcantaraNolaFriedGallenRodon
Jack Etkin, At LargeCOLAlcantaraFriedNolaGallenBurnes
J.P. Hoornstra, Southern California NewsLAAlcantaraUriasNolaBurnesRodon
Juan Toribio, MLB.comLAAlcantaraUriasGallenFriedRodon
Christina De Nicola, MLB.comMIAAlcantaraFriedNolaRodonUrias
Jorge Ebro, El Nuevo HeraldMIAAlcantaraFriedNolaUriasBurnes
Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal SentinelMILAlcantaraRodonUriasNolaBurnes
Tom Verducci, SI.comMILAlcantaraFriedGallenUriasDiaz
Mark Feinsand, MLB.comNYAlcantaraUriasFriedGallenBurnes
Mike Puma, New York PostNYAlcantaraFriedUriasNolaDiaz
Ryan Fagan, The Sporting NewsPHIAlcantaraRodonGallenFriedNola
Jayson Stark, The AthleticPHIAlcantaraGallenUriasRodonNola
Alex Stumpf, DK Pittsburgh SportsPITAlcantaraUriasFriedNolaGallen
John Perrotto, USA TodayPITAlcantaraFriedUriasWebbWright
AJ Cassavell, MLB.comSDAlcantaraFriedUriasNolaGallen
Scott Miller, At LargeSDAlcantaraUriasFriedGallenDarvish
Andrew Baggarly, The AthleticSDAlcantaraGallenFriedDarvishBurnes
Susan Slusser, San Francisco ChronicleSFAlcantaraFriedNolaUriasRodon
John R Denton, MLB.comSTLAlcantaraDiazUriasWrightHelsley
Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.comSTLAlcantaraNolaUriasDarvishGallen
Jessica Camerato, MLB.comWASAlcantaraUriasBurnesGallenFried
Timothy B. Kurkjian, ESPNWASAlcantaraUriasFriedGallenRodon

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you