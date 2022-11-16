2022 — Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
2021 — Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee
2020 — Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati
2019 — Jacob deGrom, New York
2018 — Jacob deGrom, New York
2017 — Max Scherzer, Washington
2016 — Max Scherzer, Washington
2015 — Jake Arrieta, Chicago
2014 — x-Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles
2013 — Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles
2012 — R.A. Dickey, New York
2011 — Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles
2010 — x-Roy Halladay, Philadelphia
2009 — Tim Lincecum, San Francisco
2008 — Tim Lincecum, San Francisco
2007 — x-Jake Peavy, San Diego
2006 — Brandon Webb, Arizona
2005 — Chris Carpenter, St. Louis
2004 — Roger Clemens, Houston
2003 — Eric Gagne, Los Angeles
2002 — x-Randy Johnson, Arizona
2001 — Randy Johnson, Arizona
2000 — Randy Johnson, Arizona
1999 — Randy Johnson, Arizona
1998 — Tom Glavine, Atlanta
1997 — Pedro Martinez, Montreal
1996 — John Smoltz, Atlanta
1995 — x-Greg Maddux, Atlanta
1994 — x-Greg Maddux, Atlanta
1993 — Greg Maddux, Atlanta
1992 — Greg Maddux, Chicago
1991 — Tom Glavine, Atlanta
1990 — Doug Drabek, Pittsburgh
1989 — Mark Davis, San Diego
1988 — x-Orel Hershiser, Los Angeles
1987 — Steve Bedrosian, Philadelphia
1986 — Mike Scott, Houston
1985 — x-Dwight Gooden, New York
1984 — x-Rick Sutcliffe, Chicago
1983 — John Denny, Philadelphia
1982 — Steve Carlton, Philadelphia
1981 — Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles
1980 — Steve Carlton, Philadelphia
1979 — Bruce Sutter, Chicago
1978 — Gaylord Perry, San Diego
1977 — Steve Carlton, Philadelphia
1976 — Randy Jones, San Diego
1975 — Tom Seaver, New York
1974 — Mike Marshall, Los Angeles
1973 — Tom Seaver, New York
1972 — x-Steve Carlton, Philadelphia
1971 — Ferguson Jenkins, Chicago
1970 — Bob Gibson, St. Louis
1969 — Tom Seaver, New York
1968 — x-Bob Gibson, St. Louis
1967 — Mike McCormick, San Francisco
1966 — x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles
1965 — x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles
1963 — x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles
1962 — Don Drysdale, Los Angeles
1960 — Vernon Law, Pittsburgh
1957 — Warren Spahn, Milwaukee Braves
1956 — Don Newcombe, Brooklyn
NOTE: From 1956-66 there was one selection from both leagues.
x-unanimous choice
