|Southern Miss.
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
|Alabama
|21
|21
|7
|14
|—
|63
First Quarter
ALA_J.Williams 100 kickoff return (Reichard kick), 14:46.
ALA_Billingsley 16 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 9:41.
ALA_Latu 22 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 3:00.
Second Quarter
ALA_R.Williams 1 run (Reichard kick), 14:26.
ALA_J.Williams 81 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 12:36.
USM_Pittman 14 pass from T.Keyes (Bourgeois kick), 5:26.
ALA_McClellan 9 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), :15.
Third Quarter
ALA_Latu 11 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 12:22.
Fourth Quarter
USM_D.Jones 11 pass from T.Keyes (Bourgeois kick), 13:29.
ALA_J.Williams 83 kickoff return (Reichard kick), 13:16.
ALA_J.Baker 24 pass from Milroe (Reichard kick), 2:49.
A_100,077.
|USM
|ALA
|First downs
|11
|22
|Total Net Yards
|213
|606
|Rushes-yards
|33-82
|33-211
|Passing
|131
|395
|Punt Returns
|1-18
|1--2
|Kickoff Returns
|3-59
|3-177
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-13
|1-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-24-1
|23-26-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-19
|2-11
|Punts
|9-36.333
|2-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-36
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|31:18
|28:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Southern Miss., T.Keyes 12-41, Pittman 6-28, Richard 4-7, Gore 9-7, Webb 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Alabama, R.Williams 11-110, McClellan 12-97, T.Sanders 5-12, Milroe 2-5, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Br.Young 2-(minus 11).
PASSING_Southern Miss., T.Keyes 11-24-1-131. Alabama, Br.Young 20-22-1-313, Tyson 2-3-0-58, Milroe 1-1-0-24.
RECEIVING_Southern Miss., Gunter 3-61, Bailey-Brown 2-3, Brownlee 1-19, Richard 1-19, Pittman 1-14, D.Jones 1-11, Gore 1-4, Dennis 1-0. Alabama, Metchie 7-45, Billingsley 5-105, Latu 3-57, Baker 2-59, Bolden 2-27, J.Williams 1-81, Holden 1-9, McClellan 1-9, T.Sanders 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.