FGFTReb
OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Groves223-85-61-20213
Hill270-23-42-4233
Gibson325-112-31-32214
Goldwire336-106-81-34319
J.Groves262-70-01-5046
Chargois163-71-20-1208
Cortes161-30-01-3002
Harkless160-01-20-2041
Noland71-20-00-0032
M.Johnson20-20-00-1000
Mawein20-00-00-0000
Mason10-20-00-0000
Totals20021-5418-257-24102168

Percentages: FG .389, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (T.Groves 2-5, J.Groves 2-6, Gibson 2-8, Goldwire 1-2, Chargois 1-3, Hill 0-1, Mason 0-1, Noland 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (T.Groves 2, Hill).

Turnovers: 14 (Cortes 3, Hill 3, Chargois 2, Harkless 2, Gibson, Goldwire, J.Groves, T.Groves).

Steals: 7 (Goldwire 3, Chargois, Cortes, Gibson, Mason).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
AUBURNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Smith316-149-101-120123
Kessler319-111-14-90121
Flanigan241-41-20-3413
Jasper283-63-30-3129
K.Johnson303-95-60-02213
Cambridge192-33-34-5227
Green171-80-10-2332
Cardwell94-50-03-3038
Williams80-30-00-1040
Cook10-00-00-1000
Maasdorp10-00-00-0000
Moore10-00-00-0000
Totals20029-6322-2612-39121986

Percentages: FG .460, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Kessler 2-4, K.Johnson 2-5, Smith 2-5, Cambridge 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jasper 0-2, Green 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kessler 4, Cambridge, Smith).

Turnovers: 10 (Jasper 3, Green 2, K.Johnson 2, Flanigan, Moore, Smith).

Steals: 9 (Green 3, Jasper 2, Smith 2, K.Johnson, Kessler).

Technical Fouls: Cardwell, 15:56 second.

Oklahoma274168
Auburn394786

A_9,121 (9,121).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

