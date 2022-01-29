|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Groves
|22
|3-8
|5-6
|1-2
|0
|2
|13
|Hill
|27
|0-2
|3-4
|2-4
|2
|3
|3
|Gibson
|32
|5-11
|2-3
|1-3
|2
|2
|14
|Goldwire
|33
|6-10
|6-8
|1-3
|4
|3
|19
|J.Groves
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|4
|6
|Chargois
|16
|3-7
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|8
|Cortes
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Harkless
|16
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|1
|Noland
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|M.Johnson
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Mawein
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mason
|1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-54
|18-25
|7-24
|10
|21
|68
Percentages: FG .389, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (T.Groves 2-5, J.Groves 2-6, Gibson 2-8, Goldwire 1-2, Chargois 1-3, Hill 0-1, Mason 0-1, Noland 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (T.Groves 2, Hill).
Turnovers: 14 (Cortes 3, Hill 3, Chargois 2, Harkless 2, Gibson, Goldwire, J.Groves, T.Groves).
Steals: 7 (Goldwire 3, Chargois, Cortes, Gibson, Mason).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|31
|6-14
|9-10
|1-12
|0
|1
|23
|Kessler
|31
|9-11
|1-1
|4-9
|0
|1
|21
|Flanigan
|24
|1-4
|1-2
|0-3
|4
|1
|3
|Jasper
|28
|3-6
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|2
|9
|K.Johnson
|30
|3-9
|5-6
|0-0
|2
|2
|13
|Cambridge
|19
|2-3
|3-3
|4-5
|2
|2
|7
|Green
|17
|1-8
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|3
|2
|Cardwell
|9
|4-5
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|3
|8
|Williams
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Cook
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Maasdorp
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-63
|22-26
|12-39
|12
|19
|86
Percentages: FG .460, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Kessler 2-4, K.Johnson 2-5, Smith 2-5, Cambridge 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jasper 0-2, Green 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Kessler 4, Cambridge, Smith).
Turnovers: 10 (Jasper 3, Green 2, K.Johnson 2, Flanigan, Moore, Smith).
Steals: 9 (Green 3, Jasper 2, Smith 2, K.Johnson, Kessler).
Technical Fouls: Cardwell, 15:56 second.
|Oklahoma
|27
|41
|—
|68
|Auburn
|39
|47
|—
|86
A_9,121 (9,121).