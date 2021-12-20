FGFTReb
ALCORN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Agnew285-142-43-60312
Henry210-70-01-2320
Joshua333-60-01-2108
Pajeaud221-10-01-2032
Montgomery272-103-42-3117
King291-54-41-2317
Brewton258-112-41-53119
Marshall151-30-00-2032
Totals20021-5711-1610-24111557

Percentages: FG .368, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Joshua 2-4, Brewton 1-2, King 1-3, Montgomery 0-1, Henry 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 17 (Henry 6, Joshua 3, Agnew 2, King 2, Montgomery 2, Brewton, Marshall).

Steals: 5 (Agnew, Henry, King, Montgomery, Pajeaud).

Technical Fouls: coach Landon Bussie, 15:56 first.

FGFTReb
BAYLORMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Thamba168-80-01-42316
Akinjo326-110-00-17114
Flagler253-65-60-15012
Brown275-75-51-21016
Mayer130-20-00-3050
Sochan272-61-21-5706
Tchamwa Tchatchoua206-62-22-92116
Bonner172-50-01-1314
Turner102-51-20-1106
Loveday71-31-22-3024
K.Love20-00-10-2100
Paul20-10-01-1000
Sacks20-00-00-0000
Totals20035-6015-209-33291394

Percentages: FG .583, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-2, Akinjo 2-6, Brown 1-2, Loveday 1-2, Flagler 1-3, Sochan 1-3, Turner 1-4, Bonner 0-1, Mayer 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Sochan, Thamba).

Turnovers: 11 (Akinjo 4, Loveday 3, Brown, Mayer, Sochan, Thamba).

Steals: 13 (Flagler 5, Sochan 3, Akinjo 2, Bonner 2, Thamba).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alcorn St.312657
Baylor504494

A_6,923 (10,284).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you