|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALCORN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Agnew
|28
|5-14
|2-4
|3-6
|0
|3
|12
|Henry
|21
|0-7
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|0
|Joshua
|33
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|8
|Pajeaud
|22
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Montgomery
|27
|2-10
|3-4
|2-3
|1
|1
|7
|King
|29
|1-5
|4-4
|1-2
|3
|1
|7
|Brewton
|25
|8-11
|2-4
|1-5
|3
|1
|19
|Marshall
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|11-16
|10-24
|11
|15
|57
Percentages: FG .368, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Joshua 2-4, Brewton 1-2, King 1-3, Montgomery 0-1, Henry 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 17 (Henry 6, Joshua 3, Agnew 2, King 2, Montgomery 2, Brewton, Marshall).
Steals: 5 (Agnew, Henry, King, Montgomery, Pajeaud).
Technical Fouls: coach Landon Bussie, 15:56 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thamba
|16
|8-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|16
|Akinjo
|32
|6-11
|0-0
|0-1
|7
|1
|14
|Flagler
|25
|3-6
|5-6
|0-1
|5
|0
|12
|Brown
|27
|5-7
|5-5
|1-2
|1
|0
|16
|Mayer
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|5
|0
|Sochan
|27
|2-6
|1-2
|1-5
|7
|0
|6
|Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|20
|6-6
|2-2
|2-9
|2
|1
|16
|Bonner
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|1
|4
|Turner
|10
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Loveday
|7
|1-3
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|K.Love
|2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Paul
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Sacks
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-60
|15-20
|9-33
|29
|13
|94
Percentages: FG .583, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-2, Akinjo 2-6, Brown 1-2, Loveday 1-2, Flagler 1-3, Sochan 1-3, Turner 1-4, Bonner 0-1, Mayer 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Sochan, Thamba).
Turnovers: 11 (Akinjo 4, Loveday 3, Brown, Mayer, Sochan, Thamba).
Steals: 13 (Flagler 5, Sochan 3, Akinjo 2, Bonner 2, Thamba).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alcorn St.
|31
|26
|—
|57
|Baylor
|50
|44
|—
|94
A_6,923 (10,284).