|Kent St.
|3
|10
|3
|6
|—
|22
|Georgia
|12
|14
|6
|7
|—
|39
First Quarter
UGA_Bowers 75 run (Podlesny kick), 14:41.
KENT_FG Glass 45, 10:55.
UGA_safety, 6:51.
UGA_FG Podlesny 39, 1:07.
Second Quarter
UGA_Bowers 2 run (Podlesny kick), 8:15.
KENT_D.Walker 56 pass from Schlee (Glass kick), 11:30.
KENT_FG Glass 45, 3:39.
UGA_S.Bennett 1 run (Podlesny kick), :08.
Third Quarter
UGA_FG Podlesny 31, 10:41.
KENT_FG Glass 22, 5:12.
UGA_FG Podlesny 32, 1:44.
Fourth Quarter
KENT_Cooper 1 run (pass failed), 12:13.
UGA_Milton 1 run (Podlesny kick), 5:30.
A_92,746.
|KENT
|UGA
|First downs
|14
|29
|Total Net Yards
|281
|529
|Rushes-yards
|30-93
|41-257
|Passing
|188
|272
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-10
|Kickoff Returns
|3-57
|5-102
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-22-1
|27-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-11
|1-10
|Punts
|4-29.75
|0-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-22
|2-25
|Time of Possession
|26:15
|37:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kent St., Cooper 21-90, Bradford 1-2, Schlee 7-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Georgia, Bowers 2-77, Edwards 12-73, McIntosh 9-44, Milton 9-41, S.Bennett 5-13, Robinson 3-10, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Kent St., Schlee 14-21-1-174, J.Smith 1-1-0-14. Georgia, S.Bennett 27-36-1-272.
RECEIVING_Kent St., Walker 7-106, Cephas 3-25, Cooper 2-40, Leach 2-3, Z.West 1-14. Georgia, McConkey 6-65, McIntosh 6-35, Bowers 5-60, D.Washington 2-39, Rosemy-Jacksaint 2-25, Blaylock 2-19, Edwards 2-9, K.Jackson 1-11, Bell 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
