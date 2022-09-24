Kent St.3103622
Georgia12146739

First Quarter

UGA_Bowers 75 run (Podlesny kick), 14:41.

KENT_FG Glass 45, 10:55.

UGA_safety, 6:51.

UGA_FG Podlesny 39, 1:07.

Second Quarter

UGA_Bowers 2 run (Podlesny kick), 8:15.

KENT_D.Walker 56 pass from Schlee (Glass kick), 11:30.

KENT_FG Glass 45, 3:39.

UGA_S.Bennett 1 run (Podlesny kick), :08.

Third Quarter

UGA_FG Podlesny 31, 10:41.

KENT_FG Glass 22, 5:12.

UGA_FG Podlesny 32, 1:44.

Fourth Quarter

KENT_Cooper 1 run (pass failed), 12:13.

UGA_Milton 1 run (Podlesny kick), 5:30.

A_92,746.

KENTUGA
First downs1429
Total Net Yards281529
Rushes-yards30-9341-257
Passing188272
Punt Returns0-02-10
Kickoff Returns3-575-102
Interceptions Ret.1-01-7
Comp-Att-Int15-22-127-36-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-111-10
Punts4-29.750-0.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards4-222-25
Time of Possession26:1537:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kent St., Cooper 21-90, Bradford 1-2, Schlee 7-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Georgia, Bowers 2-77, Edwards 12-73, McIntosh 9-44, Milton 9-41, S.Bennett 5-13, Robinson 3-10, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Kent St., Schlee 14-21-1-174, J.Smith 1-1-0-14. Georgia, S.Bennett 27-36-1-272.

RECEIVING_Kent St., Walker 7-106, Cephas 3-25, Cooper 2-40, Leach 2-3, Z.West 1-14. Georgia, McConkey 6-65, McIntosh 6-35, Bowers 5-60, D.Washington 2-39, Rosemy-Jacksaint 2-25, Blaylock 2-19, Edwards 2-9, K.Jackson 1-11, Bell 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

