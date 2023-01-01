|Ohio St.
|7
|21
|10
|3
|—
|41
|Georgia
|7
|17
|0
|18
|—
|42
First Quarter
OSU_M.Harrison 31 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 8:16.
UGA_McIntosh 25 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 3:15.
Second Quarter
OSU_Mi.Williams 2 run (Ruggles kick), 12:30.
OSU_M.Harrison 16 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 10:56.
UGA_Milton 11 run (Podlesny kick), 9:16.
UGA_S.Bennett 3 run (Podlesny kick), 6:07.
UGA_FG Podlesny 32, 1:44.
OSU_X.Johnson 37 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), :49.
Third Quarter
OSU_Egbuka 10 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 10:37.
OSU_FG Ruggles 25, :31.
Fourth Quarter
UGA_FG Podlesny 31, 10:14.
UGA_A.Smith 76 pass from S.Bennett (McConkey pass from S.Bennett), 8:41.
OSU_FG Ruggles 48, 2:43.
UGA_A.Mitchell 10 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), :54.
A_79,330.
|OSU
|UGA
|First downs
|24
|22
|Total Net Yards
|467
|533
|Rushes-yards
|32-119
|26-135
|Passing
|348
|398
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Kickoff Returns
|1-15
|2-50
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-15
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-0
|23-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-36
|2-12
|Punts
|5-43.4
|2-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-24
|4-45
|Time of Possession
|32:36
|27:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Ohio St., Hayden 9-43, Stroud 12-34, X.Johnson 6-28, M.Williams 3-8, Egbuka 2-6. Georgia, McIntosh 5-70, Edwards 8-58, Milton 3-26, Bowers 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 2), S.Bennett 7-(minus 18).
PASSING_Ohio St., Stroud 23-34-0-348. Georgia, S.Bennett 23-34-1-398.
RECEIVING_Ohio St., Egbuka 8-112, M.Harrison 5-106, Fleming 5-71, X.Johnson 3-43, Royer 1-9, Stover 1-7. Georgia, McIntosh 5-56, Bowers 4-64, A.Smith 3-129, Mitchell 3-43, Rosemy-Jacksaint 2-34, McConkey 2-(minus 1), K.Jackson 1-35, Blaylock 1-20, Edwards 1-9, D.Washington 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ohio St., Ruggles 50. Georgia, Podlesny 52, Podlesny 47.
