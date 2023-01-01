Ohio St.72110341
Georgia71701842

First Quarter

OSU_M.Harrison 31 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 8:16.

UGA_McIntosh 25 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 3:15.

Second Quarter

OSU_Mi.Williams 2 run (Ruggles kick), 12:30.

OSU_M.Harrison 16 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 10:56.

UGA_Milton 11 run (Podlesny kick), 9:16.

UGA_S.Bennett 3 run (Podlesny kick), 6:07.

UGA_FG Podlesny 32, 1:44.

OSU_X.Johnson 37 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), :49.

Third Quarter

OSU_Egbuka 10 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 10:37.

OSU_FG Ruggles 25, :31.

Fourth Quarter

UGA_FG Podlesny 31, 10:14.

UGA_A.Smith 76 pass from S.Bennett (McConkey pass from S.Bennett), 8:41.

OSU_FG Ruggles 48, 2:43.

UGA_A.Mitchell 10 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), :54.

A_79,330.

OSUUGA
First downs2422
Total Net Yards467533
Rushes-yards32-11926-135
Passing348398
Punt Returns0-01-22
Kickoff Returns1-152-50
Interceptions Ret.1-150-0
Comp-Att-Int23-34-023-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-362-12
Punts5-43.42-44.5
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards4-244-45
Time of Possession32:3627:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Ohio St., Hayden 9-43, Stroud 12-34, X.Johnson 6-28, M.Williams 3-8, Egbuka 2-6. Georgia, McIntosh 5-70, Edwards 8-58, Milton 3-26, Bowers 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 2), S.Bennett 7-(minus 18).

PASSING_Ohio St., Stroud 23-34-0-348. Georgia, S.Bennett 23-34-1-398.

RECEIVING_Ohio St., Egbuka 8-112, M.Harrison 5-106, Fleming 5-71, X.Johnson 3-43, Royer 1-9, Stover 1-7. Georgia, McIntosh 5-56, Bowers 4-64, A.Smith 3-129, Mitchell 3-43, Rosemy-Jacksaint 2-34, McConkey 2-(minus 1), K.Jackson 1-35, Blaylock 1-20, Edwards 1-9, D.Washington 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ohio St., Ruggles 50. Georgia, Podlesny 52, Podlesny 47.

