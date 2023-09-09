Ball St.00033
Georgia03114045

Second Quarter

UGA_Mews 69 punt return (Woodring kick), 14:32.

UGA_Rosemy-Jacksaint 7 pass from Beck (Woodring kick), 10:16.

UGA_Bell 21 run (Woodring kick), 8:45.

UGA_FG Woodring 35, 1:49.

UGA_Milton 1 run (Woodring kick), :37.

Third Quarter

UGA_C.Jones 27 pass from Beck (Woodring kick), 6:30.

UGA_R.Robinson 12 run (Woodring kick), :45.

Fourth Quarter

BALL_FG Courville 27, 9:05.

BALLUGA
First downs1322
Total Net Yards224386
Rushes-yards28-7728-99
Passing147287
Punt Returns1-04-117
Kickoff Returns1-92-70
Interceptions Ret.1-83--28
Comp-Att-Int18-37-324-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-10
Punts7-42.4293-45.333
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards3-355-50
Time of Possession32:1427:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Ball St., Spegal 4-32, Kelly 3-16, Barfield 6-10, Cooper 12-8, Hatcher 2-7, Gillie 1-4. Georgia, R.Robinson 6-38, Bell 3-28, Milton 7-18, Beck 5-17, C.Smith 1-4, C.Jones 2-4, Evans 1-2, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Stockton 1-(minus 10).

PASSING_Ball St., Hatcher 10-16-0-82, Semonza 7-16-3-55, Kelly 1-5-0-10. Georgia, Beck 23-30-1-283, Stockton 1-1-0-4, Vandagriff 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING_Ball St., Magwood 5-32, Edwards 4-47, Koziol 3-24, Barfield 2-10, Robinson 1-21, Gillie 1-8, Cooper 1-5, Webster 1-0. Georgia, Lovett 4-29, Mews 3-27, Delp 2-50, A.Smith 2-50, R.Thomas 2-34, C.Jones 2-32, Rosemy-Jacksaint 2-17, Bell 2-16, Milton 2-9, C.Smith 1-16, Spurlin 1-4, Bowers 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia, Woodring 28.

