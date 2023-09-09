|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Georgia
|0
|31
|14
|0
|—
|45
Second Quarter
UGA_Mews 69 punt return (Woodring kick), 14:32.
UGA_Rosemy-Jacksaint 7 pass from Beck (Woodring kick), 10:16.
UGA_Bell 21 run (Woodring kick), 8:45.
UGA_FG Woodring 35, 1:49.
UGA_Milton 1 run (Woodring kick), :37.
Third Quarter
UGA_C.Jones 27 pass from Beck (Woodring kick), 6:30.
UGA_R.Robinson 12 run (Woodring kick), :45.
Fourth Quarter
BALL_FG Courville 27, 9:05.
|BALL
|UGA
|First downs
|13
|22
|Total Net Yards
|224
|386
|Rushes-yards
|28-77
|28-99
|Passing
|147
|287
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|4-117
|Kickoff Returns
|1-9
|2-70
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-8
|3--28
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-37-3
|24-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-10
|Punts
|7-42.429
|3-45.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|5-50
|Time of Possession
|32:14
|27:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Ball St., Spegal 4-32, Kelly 3-16, Barfield 6-10, Cooper 12-8, Hatcher 2-7, Gillie 1-4. Georgia, R.Robinson 6-38, Bell 3-28, Milton 7-18, Beck 5-17, C.Smith 1-4, C.Jones 2-4, Evans 1-2, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Stockton 1-(minus 10).
PASSING_Ball St., Hatcher 10-16-0-82, Semonza 7-16-3-55, Kelly 1-5-0-10. Georgia, Beck 23-30-1-283, Stockton 1-1-0-4, Vandagriff 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING_Ball St., Magwood 5-32, Edwards 4-47, Koziol 3-24, Barfield 2-10, Robinson 1-21, Gillie 1-8, Cooper 1-5, Webster 1-0. Georgia, Lovett 4-29, Mews 3-27, Delp 2-50, A.Smith 2-50, R.Thomas 2-34, C.Jones 2-32, Rosemy-Jacksaint 2-17, Bell 2-16, Milton 2-9, C.Smith 1-16, Spurlin 1-4, Bowers 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia, Woodring 28.
