|Georgia
|14
|10
|21
|3
|—
|48
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
First Quarter
UGA_Bowers 5 run (Podlesny kick), 8:20.
UGA_Milton 1 run (Podlesny kick), 4:42.
Second Quarter
UGA_Bowers 6 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 11:25.
UGA_FG Podlesny 42, :30.
Third Quarter
UGA_Bowers 78 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 13:21.
UGA_S.Bennett 11 run (Podlesny kick), 8:23.
UGA_Delp 28 pass from Beck (Podlesny kick), 5:58.
Fourth Quarter
UGA_FG Zirkel 21, 8:57.
SCAR_Kenion 13 pass from Doty (Jeter kick), :53.
A_78,212.
|UGA
|SCAR
|First downs
|30
|17
|Total Net Yards
|547
|306
|Rushes-yards
|35-208
|30-92
|Passing
|339
|214
|Punt Returns
|3-8
|1-21
|Kickoff Returns
|1-19
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-42
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-30-0
|19-34-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|2-49.5
|5-44.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-20
|5-60
|Time of Possession
|32:49
|27:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Georgia, S.Bennett 3-36, Edwards 4-33, Robinson 6-32, Milton 10-32, Beck 2-25, McIntosh 4-20, McConkey 1-13, Morrissette 1-8, C.Jones 1-8, Bowers 1-5, (Team) 2-(minus 4). South Carolina, McDowell 8-33, Lloyd 9-22, Doty 2-18, Rattler 2-8, Beal-Smith 5-6, Miller 1-4, Joyner 1-3, Adkins 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Georgia, S.Bennett 16-23-0-284, Beck 5-6-0-55, Vandagriff 0-1-0-0. South Carolina, Rattler 13-25-2-118, Doty 5-8-1-76, Kroeger 1-1-0-20.
RECEIVING_Georgia, Bowers 5-121, McConkey 4-52, Milton 2-40, Delp 2-32, C.Jones 2-11, Blaylock 1-19, Rosemy-Jacksaint 1-15, D.Washington 1-15, McIntosh 1-14, Speer 1-12, K.Jackson 1-8. South Carolina, Brooks 5-53, Kenion 2-33, McDowell 2-32, Brown 2-27, Legette 2-9, Lloyd 2-4, Bell 1-46, Stogner 1-12, Joyner 1-(minus 1), Vann 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
