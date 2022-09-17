Georgia141021348
South Carolina00077

First Quarter

UGA_Bowers 5 run (Podlesny kick), 8:20.

UGA_Milton 1 run (Podlesny kick), 4:42.

Second Quarter

UGA_Bowers 6 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 11:25.

UGA_FG Podlesny 42, :30.

Third Quarter

UGA_Bowers 78 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 13:21.

UGA_S.Bennett 11 run (Podlesny kick), 8:23.

UGA_Delp 28 pass from Beck (Podlesny kick), 5:58.

Fourth Quarter

UGA_FG Zirkel 21, 8:57.

SCAR_Kenion 13 pass from Doty (Jeter kick), :53.

A_78,212.

UGASCAR
First downs3017
Total Net Yards547306
Rushes-yards35-20830-92
Passing339214
Punt Returns3-81-21
Kickoff Returns1-191-25
Interceptions Ret.3-420-0
Comp-Att-Int21-30-019-34-3
Sacked-Yards Lost0-00-0
Punts2-49.55-44.4
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards3-205-60
Time of Possession32:4927:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia, S.Bennett 3-36, Edwards 4-33, Robinson 6-32, Milton 10-32, Beck 2-25, McIntosh 4-20, McConkey 1-13, Morrissette 1-8, C.Jones 1-8, Bowers 1-5, (Team) 2-(minus 4). South Carolina, McDowell 8-33, Lloyd 9-22, Doty 2-18, Rattler 2-8, Beal-Smith 5-6, Miller 1-4, Joyner 1-3, Adkins 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Georgia, S.Bennett 16-23-0-284, Beck 5-6-0-55, Vandagriff 0-1-0-0. South Carolina, Rattler 13-25-2-118, Doty 5-8-1-76, Kroeger 1-1-0-20.

RECEIVING_Georgia, Bowers 5-121, McConkey 4-52, Milton 2-40, Delp 2-32, C.Jones 2-11, Blaylock 1-19, Rosemy-Jacksaint 1-15, D.Washington 1-15, McIntosh 1-14, Speer 1-12, K.Jackson 1-8. South Carolina, Brooks 5-53, Kenion 2-33, McDowell 2-32, Brown 2-27, Legette 2-9, Lloyd 2-4, Bell 1-46, Stogner 1-12, Joyner 1-(minus 1), Vann 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

