Vanderbilt00000
Georgia141462155

First Quarter

UGA_McIntosh 11 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 10:01.

UGA_McIntosh 7 run (Podlesny kick), 1:40.

Second Quarter

UGA_D.Edwards 1 run (Podlesny kick), 9:00.

UGA_Blaylock 10 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 1:06.

Third Quarter

UGA_FG Podlesny 28, 9:09.

UGA_FG Podlesny 35, 1:40.

Fourth Quarter

UGA_Bell 24 pass from Beck (Podlesny kick), 13:33.

UGA_Gilbert 4 pass from Beck (Podlesny kick), 7:21.

UGA_C.Jones 36 run (Podlesny kick), 1:31.

A_92,746.

VANUGA
First downs1031
Total Net Yards150579
Rushes-yards23-4538-192
Passing105387
Punt Returns0-05-59
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int12-24-032-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-92-11
Punts7-48.7141-36.0
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards5-423-29
Time of Possession21:0039:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Vanderbilt, R.Davis 12-29, McGowan 2-12, M.Wright 2-6, Smith 5-4, Swann 2-(minus 6). Georgia, Edwards 10-49, McIntosh 9-43, C.Jones 1-36, Robinson 8-34, Beck 1-13, Clark 2-9, S.Bennett 6-9, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Vanderbilt, Swann 12-23-0-105, M.Wright 0-1-0-0. Georgia, S.Bennett 24-30-0-289, Beck 8-11-0-98.

RECEIVING_Vanderbilt, Sheppard 3-45, Smith 3-10, R.Davis 2-20, McGowan 2-7, Bresnahan 1-12, Skinner 1-11. Georgia, Bell 5-54, D.Washington 4-78, McConkey 4-49, Bowers 4-15, Rosemy-Jacksaint 3-48, Blaylock 2-35, K.Jackson 2-35, Meeks 2-25, McIntosh 2-20, Gilbert 2-16, Morrissette 2-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Vanderbilt, Bulovas 44.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you