|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Georgia
|14
|14
|6
|21
|—
|55
First Quarter
UGA_McIntosh 11 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 10:01.
UGA_McIntosh 7 run (Podlesny kick), 1:40.
Second Quarter
UGA_D.Edwards 1 run (Podlesny kick), 9:00.
UGA_Blaylock 10 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 1:06.
Third Quarter
UGA_FG Podlesny 28, 9:09.
UGA_FG Podlesny 35, 1:40.
Fourth Quarter
UGA_Bell 24 pass from Beck (Podlesny kick), 13:33.
UGA_Gilbert 4 pass from Beck (Podlesny kick), 7:21.
UGA_C.Jones 36 run (Podlesny kick), 1:31.
A_92,746.
|VAN
|UGA
|First downs
|10
|31
|Total Net Yards
|150
|579
|Rushes-yards
|23-45
|38-192
|Passing
|105
|387
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|5-59
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-24-0
|32-41-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|2-11
|Punts
|7-48.714
|1-36.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-42
|3-29
|Time of Possession
|21:00
|39:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Vanderbilt, R.Davis 12-29, McGowan 2-12, M.Wright 2-6, Smith 5-4, Swann 2-(minus 6). Georgia, Edwards 10-49, McIntosh 9-43, C.Jones 1-36, Robinson 8-34, Beck 1-13, Clark 2-9, S.Bennett 6-9, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Vanderbilt, Swann 12-23-0-105, M.Wright 0-1-0-0. Georgia, S.Bennett 24-30-0-289, Beck 8-11-0-98.
RECEIVING_Vanderbilt, Sheppard 3-45, Smith 3-10, R.Davis 2-20, McGowan 2-7, Bresnahan 1-12, Skinner 1-11. Georgia, Bell 5-54, D.Washington 4-78, McConkey 4-49, Bowers 4-15, Rosemy-Jacksaint 3-48, Blaylock 2-35, K.Jackson 2-35, Meeks 2-25, McIntosh 2-20, Gilbert 2-16, Morrissette 2-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Vanderbilt, Bulovas 44.
