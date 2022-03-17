|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nsoseme
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|2
|Thomas
|25
|4-11
|4-4
|4-8
|1
|4
|12
|Allen
|34
|5-19
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|16
|Roberts
|33
|4-13
|3-4
|2-5
|5
|3
|11
|Williams
|32
|3-10
|6-8
|1-4
|3
|3
|12
|Hudson
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|5
|5
|Moore
|15
|0-1
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Johnson
|14
|2-4
|2-3
|0-4
|0
|0
|7
|Scott
|10
|2-5
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|5
|5
|Ma
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Stubbs
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Brooks
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-70
|20-25
|11-35
|12
|25
|72
Percentages: FG .329, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Allen 4-10, Hudson 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Roberts 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Thomas 2, Hudson, Scott, Stubbs).
Turnovers: 7 (Hudson 3, Moore, Nsoseme, Roberts, Williams).
Steals: 6 (Roberts 2, Williams 2, Johnson, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Holmgren
|28
|8-13
|3-5
|4-17
|5
|3
|19
|Timme
|27
|13-21
|6-13
|5-13
|2
|2
|32
|Bolton
|30
|3-5
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|10
|Nembhard
|37
|3-7
|0-0
|1-6
|11
|1
|9
|Strawther
|18
|1-5
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|3
|Watson
|20
|4-9
|2-4
|3-6
|1
|1
|10
|Sallis
|15
|2-3
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Hickman
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|2
|Arlauskas
|3
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Gregg
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Few
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Graves
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lang
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-71
|16-30
|16-54
|23
|18
|93
Percentages: FG .507, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Nembhard 3-5, Bolton 2-4, Lang 0-1, Timme 0-1, Hickman 0-2, Holmgren 0-2, Strawther 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Holmgren 7, Hickman, Sallis).
Turnovers: 8 (Nembhard 3, Bolton 2, Timme 2, Strawther).
Steals: 5 (Holmgren 2, Nembhard, Timme, Watson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia St.
|33
|39
|—
|72
|Gonzaga
|35
|58
|—
|93
.