FGFTReb
GEORGIA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nsoseme81-10-01-5022
Thomas254-114-44-81412
Allen345-192-20-12116
Roberts334-133-42-55311
Williams323-106-81-43312
Hudson172-40-02-5055
Moore150-12-30-0012
Johnson142-42-30-4007
Scott102-51-11-3155
Ma60-10-00-0010
Stubbs30-00-00-0000
K.Brooks20-10-00-0000
Totals20023-7020-2511-35122572

Percentages: FG .329, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Allen 4-10, Hudson 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Roberts 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Thomas 2, Hudson, Scott, Stubbs).

Turnovers: 7 (Hudson 3, Moore, Nsoseme, Roberts, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Roberts 2, Williams 2, Johnson, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Holmgren288-133-54-175319
Timme2713-216-135-132232
Bolton303-52-20-02110
Nembhard373-70-01-61119
Strawther181-51-21-4123
Watson204-92-43-61110
Sallis152-31-20-2135
Hickman141-40-00-3032
Arlauskas31-21-21-2013
Gregg30-00-00-0000
Few10-10-01-1000
Graves10-00-00-0000
Lang10-10-00-0010
Totals20036-7116-3016-54231893

Percentages: FG .507, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Nembhard 3-5, Bolton 2-4, Lang 0-1, Timme 0-1, Hickman 0-2, Holmgren 0-2, Strawther 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Holmgren 7, Hickman, Sallis).

Turnovers: 8 (Nembhard 3, Bolton 2, Timme 2, Strawther).

Steals: 5 (Holmgren 2, Nembhard, Timme, Watson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgia St.333972
Gonzaga355893

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you