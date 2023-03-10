EAST CAROLINA (16-17)
Ausar 6-10 6-8 18, Johnson 2-8 2-3 7, Debaut 1-1 1-4 3, Felton 3-15 1-3 8, Jad.Walker 1-5 1-2 3, Diboundje 3-12 0-0 7, Kasanganay 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 11-20 46.
HOUSTON (30-2)
Roberts 0-5 0-0 0, Jar.Walker 1-6 3-6 5, Mark 1-10 1-2 4, Sasser 9-15 8-8 30, Shead 3-10 5-5 12, Sharp 1-6 1-2 4, Chaney 0-0 2-3 2, Arceneaux 1-5 0-0 3, Francis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-57 20-26 60.
Halftime_Houston 23-21. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 3-19 (Johnson 1-5, Felton 1-6, Diboundje 1-7, Jad.Walker 0-1), Houston 8-24 (Sasser 4-9, Arceneaux 1-2, Shead 1-3, Mark 1-4, Sharp 1-4, Jar.Walker 0-2). Fouled Out_Debaut. Rebounds_East Carolina 39 (Ausar 19), Houston 38 (Roberts 12). Assists_East Carolina 11 (Jad.Walker 6), Houston 13 (Mark, Shead 4). Total Fouls_East Carolina 18, Houston 17.
