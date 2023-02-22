|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TULANE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cross
|31
|3-7
|2-4
|0-2
|2
|0
|8
|Pope
|32
|2-6
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|4
|4
|Cook
|36
|8-18
|3-3
|1-5
|3
|4
|23
|Forbes
|36
|3-10
|6-9
|0-2
|0
|2
|14
|James
|36
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|4
|9
|Holloway
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|McGee
|10
|0-0
|1-3
|2-2
|0
|2
|1
|Albert
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Shapiro
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-50
|14-21
|6-22
|8
|17
|59
Percentages: FG .380, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Cook 4-9, Forbes 2-6, James 1-3, Albert 0-2, Pope 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Pope 2, James).
Turnovers: 19 (Cook 6, Forbes 6, Cross 2, Holloway 2, James 2, Shapiro).
Steals: 4 (Forbes 2, Cook, Pope).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Roberts
|26
|9-10
|8-9
|4-7
|3
|3
|26
|J.Walker
|29
|4-12
|0-0
|5-13
|1
|2
|9
|Mark
|30
|5-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|13
|Sasser
|30
|6-11
|6-7
|0-5
|6
|2
|22
|Shead
|34
|4-11
|1-2
|1-1
|6
|1
|10
|Sharp
|17
|1-8
|2-2
|3-5
|2
|2
|5
|Chaney
|15
|2-4
|0-2
|4-6
|0
|3
|4
|Arceneaux
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|Francis
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|Elvin
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-66
|17-22
|18-45
|22
|19
|89
Percentages: FG .470, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Sasser 4-8, Mark 3-4, Shead 1-5, J.Walker 1-6, Sharp 1-6, Elvin 0-1, Arceneaux 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Walker 2, Chaney, Mark, Roberts).
Turnovers: 11 (J.Walker 4, Chaney 2, Shead 2, Roberts, Sasser, Sharp).
Steals: 16 (Mark 4, Sasser 4, Chaney 2, Roberts 2, Shead 2, Elvin, Sharp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tulane
|26
|33
|—
|59
|Houston
|40
|49
|—
|89
A_7,763 (8,479).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.