FGFTReb
TULANEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cross313-72-40-2208
Pope322-60-03-8044
Cook368-183-31-53423
Forbes363-106-90-20214
James363-62-20-3249
Holloway150-10-00-0110
McGee100-01-32-2021
Albert30-20-00-0000
Shapiro10-00-00-0000
Totals20019-5014-216-2281759

Percentages: FG .380, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Cook 4-9, Forbes 2-6, James 1-3, Albert 0-2, Pope 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Pope 2, James).

Turnovers: 19 (Cook 6, Forbes 6, Cross 2, Holloway 2, James 2, Shapiro).

Steals: 4 (Forbes 2, Cook, Pope).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Roberts269-108-94-73326
J.Walker294-120-05-13129
Mark305-70-01-31213
Sasser306-116-70-56222
Shead344-111-21-16110
Sharp171-82-23-5225
Chaney152-40-24-6034
Arceneaux110-20-00-2210
Francis50-00-00-3110
Elvin30-10-00-0020
Totals20031-6617-2218-45221989

Percentages: FG .470, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Sasser 4-8, Mark 3-4, Shead 1-5, J.Walker 1-6, Sharp 1-6, Elvin 0-1, Arceneaux 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Walker 2, Chaney, Mark, Roberts).

Turnovers: 11 (J.Walker 4, Chaney 2, Shead 2, Roberts, Sasser, Sharp).

Steals: 16 (Mark 4, Sasser 4, Chaney 2, Roberts 2, Shead 2, Elvin, Sharp).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tulane263359
Houston404989

A_7,763 (8,479).

