UNC-WILMINGTON (0-1)
Kelly 1-1 1-2 3, White 5-16 8-9 19, Harden-Hayes 2-4 2-2 6, Newby 2-10 5-7 10, Phillips 4-13 2-2 11, Enoh 2-3 0-0 4, Van Der Heijden 1-3 0-0 3, Thomas 0-5 0-2 0, Harvey 0-3 0-0 0, McGriff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 18-24 56.
NORTH CAROLINA (1-0)
Black 2-7 3-3 7, Nance 1-3 4-4 6, Bacot 5-10 6-11 16, Davis 6-11 4-4 17, Love 6-12 4-5 17, Trimble 1-3 2-3 4, Dunn 1-2 0-0 2, Nickel 0-0 0-0 0, Styles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 23-30 69.
Halftime_North Carolina 32-21. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 4-16 (Phillips 1-1, Van Der Heijden 1-3, White 1-4, Newby 1-6, Harvey 0-1, Thomas 0-1), North Carolina 2-10 (Davis 1-3, Love 1-4, Black 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Nance 0-1). Fouled Out_Kelly, Harden-Hayes. Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 36 (White, Enoh 7), North Carolina 29 (Bacot 9). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 3 (Newby, Phillips, Harvey 1), North Carolina 4 (Nance 2). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 24, North Carolina 18. A_19,744 (21,750).
