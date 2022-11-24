NORTH CAROLINA (5-0)
Black 4-7 2-4 11, Nance 8-13 7-9 28, Bacot 4-6 3-8 11, Davis 4-11 4-4 13, Love 10-15 0-1 23, Dunn 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Nickel 0-1 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 16-26 89.
PORTLAND (4-3)
Sjolund 3-6 1-1 9, Wood 7-14 3-4 21, St. Pierre 4-5 0-0 8, Perry 1-4 2-2 5, Robertson 4-12 2-2 13, Nduka 3-3 2-3 8, Gorosito 1-6 0-0 3, Applewhite 5-8 3-3 14, Vucinic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 13-15 81.
Halftime_North Carolina 40-38. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 11-22 (Nance 5-8, Love 3-4, Dunn 1-2, Black 1-3, Davis 1-3, Bacot 0-1, Nickel 0-1), Portland 12-32 (Wood 4-9, Robertson 3-7, Sjolund 2-5, Applewhite 1-2, Perry 1-4, Gorosito 1-5). Fouled Out_St. Pierre. Rebounds_North Carolina 36 (Bacot 13), Portland 20 (Nduka 6). Assists_North Carolina 17 (Davis 5), Portland 22 (Robertson 7). Total Fouls_North Carolina 15, Portland 23.
