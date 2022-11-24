|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Black
|34
|4-7
|2-4
|1-9
|3
|3
|11
|Nance
|35
|8-13
|7-9
|1-7
|2
|3
|28
|Bacot
|33
|4-6
|3-8
|6-13
|2
|4
|11
|Davis
|32
|4-11
|4-4
|0-3
|5
|1
|13
|Love
|38
|10-15
|0-1
|0-3
|4
|2
|23
|Dunn
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Johnson
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Trimble
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Nickel
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|McKoy
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-58
|16-26
|9-36
|17
|15
|89
Percentages: FG .534, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Nance 5-8, Love 3-4, Dunn 1-2, Black 1-3, Davis 1-3, Bacot 0-1, Nickel 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Love).
Turnovers: 13 (Bacot 4, Black 3, Love 2, Davis, Nance, Nickel, Trimble).
Steals: 4 (Love 3, Black).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sjolund
|16
|3-6
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|Wood
|34
|7-14
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|3
|21
|St. Pierre
|24
|4-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|5
|8
|Perry
|28
|1-4
|2-2
|0-4
|6
|3
|5
|Robertson
|37
|4-12
|2-2
|0-1
|7
|3
|13
|Nduka
|25
|3-3
|2-3
|1-6
|2
|3
|8
|Gorosito
|18
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|3
|Applewhite
|15
|5-8
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|2
|14
|Vucinic
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|13-15
|2-20
|22
|23
|81
Percentages: FG .483, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Wood 4-9, Robertson 3-7, Sjolund 2-5, Applewhite 1-2, Perry 1-4, Gorosito 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Sjolund).
Turnovers: 12 (Nduka 3, Robertson 2, Wood 2, Applewhite, Gorosito, Perry, St. Pierre, Vucinic).
Steals: 10 (Nduka 3, Perry 2, Robertson 2, Applewhite, Gorosito, St. Pierre).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Carolina
|40
|49
|—
|89
|Portland
|38
|43
|—
|81
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.