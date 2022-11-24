FGFTReb
NORTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Black344-72-41-93311
Nance358-137-91-72328
Bacot334-63-86-132411
Davis324-114-40-35113
Love3810-150-10-34223
Dunn111-40-00-0013
Johnson90-10-00-0000
Trimble50-00-00-0110
Nickel20-10-01-1000
McKoy10-00-00-0000
Totals20031-5816-269-36171589

Percentages: FG .534, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Nance 5-8, Love 3-4, Dunn 1-2, Black 1-3, Davis 1-3, Bacot 0-1, Nickel 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Love).

Turnovers: 13 (Bacot 4, Black 3, Love 2, Davis, Nance, Nickel, Trimble).

Steals: 4 (Love 3, Black).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sjolund163-61-10-1119
Wood347-143-40-31321
St. Pierre244-50-01-3158
Perry281-42-20-4635
Robertson374-122-20-17313
Nduka253-32-31-6238
Gorosito181-60-00-1233
Applewhite155-83-30-12214
Vucinic30-00-00-0000
Totals20028-5813-152-20222381

Percentages: FG .483, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Wood 4-9, Robertson 3-7, Sjolund 2-5, Applewhite 1-2, Perry 1-4, Gorosito 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Sjolund).

Turnovers: 12 (Nduka 3, Robertson 2, Wood 2, Applewhite, Gorosito, Perry, St. Pierre, Vucinic).

Steals: 10 (Nduka 3, Perry 2, Robertson 2, Applewhite, Gorosito, St. Pierre).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Carolina404989
Portland384381

