PURDUE (14-1)
Furst 1-4 1-2 3, Edey 6-11 4-4 16, Loyer 4-12 0-0 11, Morton 3-8 2-2 10, Smith 6-10 1-2 16, Gillis 2-7 0-0 6, Jenkins 3-4 0-0 9, Kaufman-Renn 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 8-10 71.
OHIO ST. (10-4)
Key 0-0 0-0 0, Sensabaugh 10-17 1-1 21, Sueing 6-11 1-2 15, McNeil 3-5 0-0 7, Thornton 2-8 2-2 8, Okpara 2-5 1-2 5, Gayle 2-4 0-0 4, Holden 2-3 0-0 4, Likekele 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-58 5-7 69.
Halftime_Ohio St. 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 13-31 (Jenkins 3-3, Loyer 3-6, Smith 3-6, Gillis 2-7, Morton 2-7, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1), Ohio St. 6-14 (Sueing 2-3, Thornton 2-3, Brown 1-2, McNeil 1-3, Gayle 0-1, Sensabaugh 0-2). Rebounds_Purdue 32 (Edey 11), Ohio St. 26 (Sensabaugh, Thornton, Okpara 5). Assists_Purdue 15 (Smith 6), Ohio St. 11 (Thornton 3). Total Fouls_Purdue 9, Ohio St. 13.
