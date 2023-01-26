PURDUE (20-1)
Furst 0-0 1-2 1, Edey 9-16 1-3 19, Loyer 4-10 8-8 17, Morton 2-3 0-0 5, B.Smith 4-7 2-2 10, Gillis 1-4 0-0 3, Jenkins 2-3 2-2 8, Newman 1-3 2-2 4, Kaufman-Renn 4-4 0-1 8. Totals 27-50 16-20 75.
MICHIGAN (11-9)
Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Dickinson 6-14 6-8 21, Baker 4-10 0-0 11, Bufkin 7-15 1-2 16, McDaniel 4-8 0-0 9, Tschetter 1-2 0-0 3, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, Ja.Howard 1-3 0-2 2, Barnes 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 26-59 9-14 70.
Halftime_Purdue 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 5-12 (Jenkins 2-2, Morton 1-1, Loyer 1-3, Gillis 1-4, Newman 0-1, B.Smith 0-1), Michigan 9-25 (Dickinson 3-7, Baker 3-8, Bufkin 1-2, McDaniel 1-2, Tschetter 1-2, Ja.Howard 0-1, Williams 0-1, Barnes 0-2). Rebounds_Purdue 32 (Edey 9), Michigan 23 (Dickinson 7). Assists_Purdue 7 (B.Smith, Gillis 2), Michigan 9 (Dickinson 4). Total Fouls_Purdue 16, Michigan 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.