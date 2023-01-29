FGFTReb
MICHIGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hauser301-40-00-5123
Sissoko162-30-01-2034
Akins295-91-10-22112
Hoggard306-107-90-46320
Walker324-111-20-4249
Hall213-61-20-2128
Brooks121-30-00-0013
Cooper121-10-20-1022
Kohler90-00-00-2110
Holloman60-10-00-1000
D.Smith20-00-00-0000
Whitens10-00-00-0100
Totals20023-4810-161-23141961

Percentages: FG .479, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Hauser 1-1, Akins 1-2, Hall 1-2, Hoggard 1-2, Brooks 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cooper, Hall, Hauser, Sissoko).

Turnovers: 13 (Akins 3, Hall 2, Hauser 2, Hoggard 2, Sissoko 2, Cooper, Walker).

Steals: 6 (Walker 2, Cooper, Hall, Hoggard, Sissoko).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Furst180-20-00-5400
Edey3215-248-128-133238
Loyer324-80-00-1119
Morton292-41-60-6316
B.Smith290-33-40-2303
Gillis221-20-01-2423
Jenkins184-60-01-21411
Newman111-50-00-3223
Kaufman-Renn82-40-01-1024
Waddell10-00-00-1000
Totals20029-5812-2211-36211477

Percentages: FG .500, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Jenkins 3-4, Gillis 1-2, Morton 1-2, Loyer 1-3, Newman 1-3, Furst 0-1, B.Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Edey, Furst).

Turnovers: 8 (Jenkins 2, Kaufman-Renn 2, B.Smith, Furst, Loyer, Morton).

Steals: 5 (Edey 3, Furst, Kaufman-Renn).

Technical Fouls: None.

Michigan St.223961
Purdue403777

A_14,876 (14,846).

