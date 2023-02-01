PENN ST. (14-8)
Dorsey 1-2 0-0 2, Henn 4-8 0-0 11, Funk 1-9 0-0 2, Pickett 5-11 0-0 12, Lundy 7-12 1-1 18, Dread 1-3 0-0 3, Wynter 1-3 0-0 3, Mahaffey 3-3 0-0 7, Njie 0-0 0-0 0, Clary 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 2-3 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 3-4 60.
PURDUE (22-1)
Furst 1-4 1-2 3, Edey 7-9 4-5 18, Loyer 2-8 0-0 5, Morton 2-5 0-0 6, Smith 4-9 0-0 9, Gillis 10-14 0-1 29, Jenkins 1-2 1-2 4, Kaufman-Renn 1-1 2-2 4, Newman 0-3 2-2 2, Waddell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 10-14 80.
Halftime_Purdue 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Penn St. 11-29 (Henn 3-6, Lundy 3-6, Pickett 2-4, Mahaffey 1-1, Wynter 1-1, Dread 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Funk 0-6), Purdue 14-31 (Gillis 9-12, Morton 2-4, Jenkins 1-2, Loyer 1-3, Smith 1-6, Furst 0-2, Newman 0-2). Rebounds_Penn St. 17 (Lundy 6), Purdue 38 (Edey 13). Assists_Penn St. 16 (Pickett 7), Purdue 19 (Smith 9). Total Fouls_Penn St. 14, Purdue 9. A_14,876 (14,846).
