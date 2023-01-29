SOUTH CAROLINA (21-0)
Boston 8-10 0-0 16, Saxton 2-2 1-1 5, Beal 1-9 0-0 3, Cooke 2-11 0-0 6, Fletcher 0-5 0-0 0, Amihere 2-5 0-2 4, Watkins 1-2 0-0 2, Cardoso 1-5 2-4 4, Johnson 2-4 2-2 7, Feagin 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 7-13 0-0 18, Totals 26-67 5-9 65
ALABAMA (16-6)
Rice 2-6 2-2 6, Barber 1-4 0-0 3, Barker 5-9 3-6 15, Davis 5-15 2-4 13, Nye 3-4 0-0 8, Cobbins 0-2 0-0 0, McQueen 2-9 3-4 7, Weathers 0-2 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 18-52 10-16 52
|South Carolina
|17
|16
|15
|17
|—
|65
|Alabama
|15
|11
|12
|14
|—
|52
3-Point Goals_South Carolina 8-23 (Beal 1-5, Cooke 2-6, Fletcher 0-2, Johnson 1-2, Hall 4-8), Alabama 6-16 (Barber 1-3, Barker 2-4, Davis 1-5, Nye 2-3, Weathers 0-1). Assists_South Carolina 18 (Beal 4, Boston 4), Alabama 8 (Barker 3, McQueen 3). Fouled Out_Alabama Nye. Rebounds_South Carolina 46 (Boston 12), Alabama 35 (Davis 8, Rice 8). Total Fouls_South Carolina 16, Alabama 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,255.
