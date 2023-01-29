FGFTReb
SOUTH CAROLINA (21-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boston318-100-05-124016
Saxton142-21-11-1015
Beal251-90-02-4413
Cooke252-110-01-2206
Fletcher160-50-01-4230
Amihere132-50-20-0134
Watkins31-20-02-3112
Cardoso181-52-43-8034
Johnson242-42-21-3217
Feagin60-10-01-1120
Hall257-130-02-41118
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20026-675-920-46181665

Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Hall 4-8, Cooke 2-6, Beal 1-5, Johnson 1-2, Fletcher 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Boston 4, Cardoso 2, Amihere 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Johnson 3, Boston 1, Beal 1, Cooke 1, Fletcher 1, Amihere 1)

Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Boston 1, Saxton 1, Hall 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ALABAMA (16-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rice362-62-22-8036
Barber231-40-00-1103
Barker335-93-62-53215
Davis365-152-42-81213
Nye183-40-00-1058
Cobbins100-20-01-3010
McQueen252-93-40-1307
Weathers150-20-00-0010
Cunningham40-10-00-1000
Team00-00-05-7000
Totals20018-5210-1612-3581452

Percentages: FG 34.615, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Barker 2-4, Nye 2-3, Barber 1-3, Davis 1-5, Weathers 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Rice 1, Barker 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Barber 3, Rice 2, McQueen 2, Davis 1, Nye 1, Weathers 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Nye 2, Barker 1, Cunningham 1)

Technical Fouls: None

South Carolina1716151765
Alabama1511121452

A_4,255

Officials_Eric Koch, Natasha Camy, Brian Hall

