|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH CAROLINA (21-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boston
|31
|8-10
|0-0
|5-12
|4
|0
|16
|Saxton
|14
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|5
|Beal
|25
|1-9
|0-0
|2-4
|4
|1
|3
|Cooke
|25
|2-11
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|6
|Fletcher
|16
|0-5
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|0
|Amihere
|13
|2-5
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|4
|Watkins
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|2
|Cardoso
|18
|1-5
|2-4
|3-8
|0
|3
|4
|Johnson
|24
|2-4
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|7
|Feagin
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|0
|Hall
|25
|7-13
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|18
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-67
|5-9
|20-46
|18
|16
|65
Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Hall 4-8, Cooke 2-6, Beal 1-5, Johnson 1-2, Fletcher 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Boston 4, Cardoso 2, Amihere 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Johnson 3, Boston 1, Beal 1, Cooke 1, Fletcher 1, Amihere 1)
Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Boston 1, Saxton 1, Hall 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA (16-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rice
|36
|2-6
|2-2
|2-8
|0
|3
|6
|Barber
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Barker
|33
|5-9
|3-6
|2-5
|3
|2
|15
|Davis
|36
|5-15
|2-4
|2-8
|1
|2
|13
|Nye
|18
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|8
|Cobbins
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|McQueen
|25
|2-9
|3-4
|0-1
|3
|0
|7
|Weathers
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Cunningham
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-52
|10-16
|12-35
|8
|14
|52
Percentages: FG 34.615, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Barker 2-4, Nye 2-3, Barber 1-3, Davis 1-5, Weathers 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Rice 1, Barker 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Barber 3, Rice 2, McQueen 2, Davis 1, Nye 1, Weathers 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Nye 2, Barker 1, Cunningham 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|South Carolina
|17
|16
|15
|17
|—
|65
|Alabama
|15
|11
|12
|14
|—
|52
A_4,255
Officials_Eric Koch, Natasha Camy, Brian Hall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.