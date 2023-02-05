FGFTReb
SOUTH CAROLINA (23-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boston398-169-116-112126
Saxton101-20-01-4022
Beal262-41-20-1026
Cooke392-154-61-1228
Fletcher41-20-00-0012
Amihere202-62-43-4046
Cardoso226-95-69-110617
Johnson364-125-70-17114
Hall40-10-00-1020
Team00-00-05-8000
Totals20026-6726-3625-42112181

Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Boston 1-3, Beal 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Cooke 0-4, Hall 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Boston 2, Cardoso 2, Amihere 1, Johnson 1)

Turnovers: 6 (Cooke 2, Boston 1, Beal 1, Fletcher 1, Amihere 1)

Steals: 3 (Saxton 1, Cardoso 1, Johnson 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Cardoso 1)

FGFTReb
UCONN (21-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Edwards2910-145-72-40425
Juhasz382-91-21-7125
Griffin405-107-91-41217
Lopez-Senechal407-154-51-51519
Muhl394-62-21-44511
Patterson140-00-00-0030
Bettencourt00-00-00-0010
DeBerry00-00-00-0000
Team00-00-04-6010
Totals20028-5419-2510-3072377

Percentages: FG 51.852, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 2-6, .333 (Lopez-Senechal 1-2, Muhl 1-1, Juhasz 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Juhasz 2, Edwards 1, Lopez-Senechal 1, Patterson 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Team 4, Muhl 3, Griffin 2, Patterson 2, Edwards 1, Juhasz 1)

Steals: 3 (Juhasz 1, Griffin 1, Patterson 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)

South Carolina1420192881
UConn259162777

A_15,564

Officials_Katie Lukanich, Jeffrey Smith, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh

