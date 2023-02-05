|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH CAROLINA (23-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boston
|39
|8-16
|9-11
|6-11
|2
|1
|26
|Saxton
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|2
|Beal
|26
|2-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Cooke
|39
|2-15
|4-6
|1-1
|2
|2
|8
|Fletcher
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Amihere
|20
|2-6
|2-4
|3-4
|0
|4
|6
|Cardoso
|22
|6-9
|5-6
|9-11
|0
|6
|17
|Johnson
|36
|4-12
|5-7
|0-1
|7
|1
|14
|Hall
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-67
|26-36
|25-42
|11
|21
|81
Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Boston 1-3, Beal 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Cooke 0-4, Hall 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Boston 2, Cardoso 2, Amihere 1, Johnson 1)
Turnovers: 6 (Cooke 2, Boston 1, Beal 1, Fletcher 1, Amihere 1)
Steals: 3 (Saxton 1, Cardoso 1, Johnson 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Cardoso 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN (21-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|29
|10-14
|5-7
|2-4
|0
|4
|25
|Juhasz
|38
|2-9
|1-2
|1-7
|1
|2
|5
|Griffin
|40
|5-10
|7-9
|1-4
|1
|2
|17
|Lopez-Senechal
|40
|7-15
|4-5
|1-5
|1
|5
|19
|Muhl
|39
|4-6
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|5
|11
|Patterson
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Bettencourt
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|DeBerry
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-54
|19-25
|10-30
|7
|23
|77
Percentages: FG 51.852, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 2-6, .333 (Lopez-Senechal 1-2, Muhl 1-1, Juhasz 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Juhasz 2, Edwards 1, Lopez-Senechal 1, Patterson 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Team 4, Muhl 3, Griffin 2, Patterson 2, Edwards 1, Juhasz 1)
Steals: 3 (Juhasz 1, Griffin 1, Patterson 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)
|South Carolina
|14
|20
|19
|28
|—
|81
|UConn
|25
|9
|16
|27
|—
|77
A_15,564
Officials_Katie Lukanich, Jeffrey Smith, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.