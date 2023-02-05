SOUTH CAROLINA (23-0)
Boston 8-16 9-11 26, Saxton 1-2 0-0 2, Beal 2-4 1-2 6, Cooke 2-15 4-6 8, Fletcher 1-2 0-0 2, Amihere 2-6 2-4 6, Cardoso 6-9 5-6 17, Johnson 4-12 5-7 14, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-67 26-36 81
UCONN (21-3)
Edwards 10-14 5-7 25, Juhasz 2-9 1-2 5, Griffin 5-10 7-9 17, Lopez-Senechal 7-15 4-5 19, Muhl 4-6 2-2 11, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Bettencourt 0-0 0-0 0, DeBerry 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-54 19-25 77
|South Carolina
|14
|20
|19
|28
|—
|81
|UConn
|25
|9
|16
|27
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_South Carolina 3-15 (Boston 1-3, Beal 1-2, Cooke 0-4, Johnson 1-5, Hall 0-1), UConn 2-6 (Juhasz 0-3, Lopez-Senechal 1-2, Muhl 1-1). Assists_South Carolina 11 (Johnson 7), UConn 7 (Muhl 4). Fouled Out_South Carolina Cardoso, UConn Lopez-Senechal, Muhl. Rebounds_South Carolina 42 (Boston 11, Cardoso 11), UConn 30 (Juhasz 7). Total Fouls_South Carolina 21, UConn 23. Technical Fouls_South Carolina Cardoso 1, UConn Team 1. A_15,564.
