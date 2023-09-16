Alabama037717
South Florida30003

First Quarter

USF_FG Cannon 44, 7:08.

Second Quarter

ALA_FG Reichard 30, 2:10.

Third Quarter

ALA_R.Williams 1 run (Reichard kick), 4:35.

Fourth Quarter

ALA_Ty.Simpson 1 run (Reichard kick), :33.

ALAUSF
First downs1514
Total Net Yards310264
Rushes-yards42-20346-177
Passing10787
Punt Returns1--13-22
Kickoff Returns1-220-0
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int10-23-014-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost5-325-15
Punts8-46.1255-44.4
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards5-355-40
Time of Possession29:3430:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Alabama, Williams 17-129, McClellan 13-74, Buchner 2-11, Miller 1-1, Simpson 9-(minus 12). South Florida, B.Brown 23-92, Wright 15-62, Powell 4-10, Dukes 2-6, Joiner 1-4, Greenwald 1-3.

PASSING_Alabama, Simpson 5-9-0-73, Buchner 5-14-0-34. South Florida, B.Brown 14-28-1-87.

RECEIVING_Alabama, Bond 4-42, Dippre 1-45, Burton 1-7, McClellan 1-6, Ouzts 1-5, Williams 1-2, Benson 1-0. South Florida, Atkins 6-42, Simmons 3-20, Wolff 2-17, Dukes 1-9, Kelly 1-4, Powell 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you