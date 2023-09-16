|Alabama
|0
|3
|7
|7
|—
|17
|South Florida
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
USF_FG Cannon 44, 7:08.
Second Quarter
ALA_FG Reichard 30, 2:10.
Third Quarter
ALA_R.Williams 1 run (Reichard kick), 4:35.
Fourth Quarter
ALA_Ty.Simpson 1 run (Reichard kick), :33.
|ALA
|USF
|First downs
|15
|14
|Total Net Yards
|310
|264
|Rushes-yards
|42-203
|46-177
|Passing
|107
|87
|Punt Returns
|1--1
|3-22
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-23-0
|14-28-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-32
|5-15
|Punts
|8-46.125
|5-44.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|29:34
|30:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Alabama, Williams 17-129, McClellan 13-74, Buchner 2-11, Miller 1-1, Simpson 9-(minus 12). South Florida, B.Brown 23-92, Wright 15-62, Powell 4-10, Dukes 2-6, Joiner 1-4, Greenwald 1-3.
PASSING_Alabama, Simpson 5-9-0-73, Buchner 5-14-0-34. South Florida, B.Brown 14-28-1-87.
RECEIVING_Alabama, Bond 4-42, Dippre 1-45, Burton 1-7, McClellan 1-6, Ouzts 1-5, Williams 1-2, Benson 1-0. South Florida, Atkins 6-42, Simmons 3-20, Wolff 2-17, Dukes 1-9, Kelly 1-4, Powell 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
