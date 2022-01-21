FGFTReb
ARIZONA (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reese286-122-20-51214
Thomas337-115-50-12325
Ware332-63-42-7307
Pellington203-82-60-0149
Yeaney261-42-20-1244
Copeland50-10-00-1030
Love134-80-00-2118
Chavez50-00-00-0010
Conner142-21-20-0107
Pueyo231-40-01-3422
Sanchez00-00-00-0010
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20026-5615-215-24152176

Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Thomas 6-9, Conner 2-2, Pellington 1-2, Reese 0-4, Ware 0-2, Yeaney 0-1, Pueyo 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ware 2, Thomas 1, Yeaney 1, Pueyo 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Thomas 2, Love 2, Conner 2, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Yeaney 1, Sanchez 1)

Steals: 11 (Pueyo 5, Conner 2, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Yeaney 1, Love 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
UTAH (9-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson191-61-22-4023
McFarland205-72-22-61012
Gylten341-50-01-4632
Kneepkens334-85-51-61415
McQueen181-30-00-0102
Young233-62-40-3049
Maxwell264-83-30-32213
Palmer30-00-00-2010
Rees183-30-01-4036
Vieira60-12-40-0222
Team00-00-02-2000
Totals20022-4715-209-34132164

Percentages: FG 46.809, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Kneepkens 2-4, Maxwell 2-5, Young 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Gylten 0-1, McQueen 0-2)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 22 (Gylten 5, Young 5, Palmer 3, McFarland 2, Rees 2, Johnson 1, Kneepkens 1, Maxwell 1, Vieira 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (McFarland 1, Gylten 1, Young 1, Maxwell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Utah179172164
Arizona1526132276

A_7,099

Officials_Alecia Murray, InFini Robinson, Lisa Jones

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you