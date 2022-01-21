|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA (13-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reese
|28
|6-12
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|2
|14
|Thomas
|33
|7-11
|5-5
|0-1
|2
|3
|25
|Ware
|33
|2-6
|3-4
|2-7
|3
|0
|7
|Pellington
|20
|3-8
|2-6
|0-0
|1
|4
|9
|Yeaney
|26
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|4
|4
|Copeland
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Love
|13
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Chavez
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Conner
|14
|2-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|7
|Pueyo
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|Sanchez
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|15-21
|5-24
|15
|21
|76
Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Thomas 6-9, Conner 2-2, Pellington 1-2, Reese 0-4, Ware 0-2, Yeaney 0-1, Pueyo 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Ware 2, Thomas 1, Yeaney 1, Pueyo 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Thomas 2, Love 2, Conner 2, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Yeaney 1, Sanchez 1)
Steals: 11 (Pueyo 5, Conner 2, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Yeaney 1, Love 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH (9-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|19
|1-6
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|3
|McFarland
|20
|5-7
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|0
|12
|Gylten
|34
|1-5
|0-0
|1-4
|6
|3
|2
|Kneepkens
|33
|4-8
|5-5
|1-6
|1
|4
|15
|McQueen
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Young
|23
|3-6
|2-4
|0-3
|0
|4
|9
|Maxwell
|26
|4-8
|3-3
|0-3
|2
|2
|13
|Palmer
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Rees
|18
|3-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|Vieira
|6
|0-1
|2-4
|0-0
|2
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-47
|15-20
|9-34
|13
|21
|64
Percentages: FG 46.809, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Kneepkens 2-4, Maxwell 2-5, Young 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Gylten 0-1, McQueen 0-2)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 22 (Gylten 5, Young 5, Palmer 3, McFarland 2, Rees 2, Johnson 1, Kneepkens 1, Maxwell 1, Vieira 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (McFarland 1, Gylten 1, Young 1, Maxwell 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Utah
|17
|9
|17
|21
|—
|64
|Arizona
|15
|26
|13
|22
|—
|76
A_7,099
Officials_Alecia Murray, InFini Robinson, Lisa Jones