|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST. (7-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Soares
|17
|7-9
|5-5
|2-8
|0
|1
|20
|Donarski
|30
|2-8
|1-2
|0-0
|5
|1
|6
|Fritz
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Joens
|32
|6-12
|8-8
|6-10
|3
|1
|22
|Ryan
|29
|3-5
|2-2
|0-4
|7
|0
|9
|Diew
|18
|1-4
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|5
|Kane
|9
|3-3
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|0
|6
|Vick
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Zingaro
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Jordao
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|0
|Dawkins
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Espenmiller-McGraw
|17
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|6
|King
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-59
|19-22
|13-43
|20
|9
|84
Percentages: FG 47.458, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Joens 2-6, Soares 1-2, Donarski 1-6, Fritz 1-6, Ryan 1-2, Diew 1-4, Vick 1-2, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-3)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Soares 4, Zingaro 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Ryan 3, Espenmiller-McGraw 2, Soares 1, Donarski 1, Joens 1, Diew 1, Zingaro 1, Jordao 1)
Steals: 4 (Ryan 3, Soares 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSONVILLE (5-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|25
|3-6
|2-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|10
|Jackson
|31
|5-11
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|3
|13
|Bastin
|23
|3-8
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|4
|6
|Graham
|20
|2-4
|0-1
|0-3
|2
|4
|5
|Hayes
|24
|5-16
|1-2
|5-8
|0
|3
|12
|Carter
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Blake
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Brown
|27
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Royale
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Gillard
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Lundu
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-57
|6-10
|8-28
|5
|22
|50
Percentages: FG 35.088, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Edwards 2-2, Graham 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Gillard 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hayes 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Hayes 3, Edwards 2, Bastin 2, Graham 2, Gillard 2, Team 2, Carter 1)
Steals: 8 (Hayes 3, Graham 2, Jackson 1, Bastin 1, Lundu 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Jacksonville
|7
|15
|12
|16
|—
|50
|Iowa St.
|20
|27
|22
|15
|—
|84
A_10,182
Officials_Missy Brooks, Angie Enlund, Bill Larance
