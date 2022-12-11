FGFTReb
IOWA ST. (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Soares177-95-52-80120
Donarski302-81-20-0516
Fritz211-60-00-2113
Joens326-128-86-103122
Ryan293-52-20-4709
Diew181-42-22-4005
Kane93-30-11-5006
Vick51-30-00-0003
Zingaro71-20-00-0022
Jordao50-10-00-3210
Dawkins81-20-01-4002
Espenmiller-McGraw172-41-20-0216
King20-00-00-0010
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20028-5919-2213-4320984

Percentages: FG 47.458, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Joens 2-6, Soares 1-2, Donarski 1-6, Fritz 1-6, Ryan 1-2, Diew 1-4, Vick 1-2, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-3)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Soares 4, Zingaro 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Ryan 3, Espenmiller-McGraw 2, Soares 1, Donarski 1, Joens 1, Diew 1, Zingaro 1, Jordao 1)

Steals: 4 (Ryan 3, Soares 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
JACKSONVILLE (5-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Edwards253-62-40-40210
Jackson315-113-30-31313
Bastin233-80-02-4046
Graham202-40-10-3245
Hayes245-161-25-80312
Carter131-30-00-0012
Blake111-30-00-1012
Brown270-20-00-1110
Royale70-10-01-1000
Gillard170-30-00-1130
Lundu20-00-00-1000
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20020-576-108-2852250

Percentages: FG 35.088, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Edwards 2-2, Graham 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Gillard 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hayes 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Hayes 3, Edwards 2, Bastin 2, Graham 2, Gillard 2, Team 2, Carter 1)

Steals: 8 (Hayes 3, Graham 2, Jackson 1, Bastin 1, Lundu 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Jacksonville715121650
Iowa St.2027221584

A_10,182

Officials_Missy Brooks, Angie Enlund, Bill Larance

