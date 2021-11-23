FGFTReb
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Perry327-161-23-51118
Newman191-20-10-1022
Cerruti252-80-01-1055
Horton333-110-21-3847
Hutcheson264-82-21-30112
Doles152-81-21-2005
Little142-40-00-0014
Neely142-60-01-2124
Reddish110-51-22-4011
Fizulich50-11-20-0011
Ketner41-10-00-0002
Champion20-00-00-0010
Totals20024-706-1310-21101961

Percentages: FG .343, FT .462.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Perry 3-6, Hutcheson 2-5, Horton 1-3, Cerruti 1-4, Fizulich 0-1, Doles 0-2, Neely 0-2, Reddish 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Horton 3, Neely 2, Cerruti, Hutcheson, Little, Newman, Perry).

Steals: 9 (Horton 3, Perry 3, Newman 2, Hutcheson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks297-113-42-80017
Tshiebwe226-60-13-140412
Grady294-73-40-21214
Washington387-144-52-63220
Wheeler395-125-61-47215
Collins172-32-21-3046
Allen130-50-00-2100
Hopkins101-10-01-3002
Canada10-00-00-0100
Payne10-00-00-0000
Watkins10-00-00-0010
Totals20032-5917-2210-42131586

Percentages: FG .542, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Grady 3-5, Washington 2-3, Wheeler 0-2, Allen 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Collins 3, Brooks 2, Washington 2, Hopkins).

Turnovers: 17 (Wheeler 5, Tshiebwe 4, Brooks 2, Washington 2, Allen, Collins, Grady, Hopkins).

Steals: 3 (Allen, Tshiebwe, Wheeler).

Technical Fouls: None.

Albany (NY)283361
Kentucky374986

A_18,201 (23,500).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you