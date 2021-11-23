|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALBANY (NY)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Perry
|32
|7-16
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|1
|18
|Newman
|19
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Cerruti
|25
|2-8
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|5
|5
|Horton
|33
|3-11
|0-2
|1-3
|8
|4
|7
|Hutcheson
|26
|4-8
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|12
|Doles
|15
|2-8
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|5
|Little
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Neely
|14
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Reddish
|11
|0-5
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|1
|Fizulich
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Ketner
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Champion
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-70
|6-13
|10-21
|10
|19
|61
Percentages: FG .343, FT .462.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Perry 3-6, Hutcheson 2-5, Horton 1-3, Cerruti 1-4, Fizulich 0-1, Doles 0-2, Neely 0-2, Reddish 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Horton 3, Neely 2, Cerruti, Hutcheson, Little, Newman, Perry).
Steals: 9 (Horton 3, Perry 3, Newman 2, Hutcheson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|29
|7-11
|3-4
|2-8
|0
|0
|17
|Tshiebwe
|22
|6-6
|0-1
|3-14
|0
|4
|12
|Grady
|29
|4-7
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|14
|Washington
|38
|7-14
|4-5
|2-6
|3
|2
|20
|Wheeler
|39
|5-12
|5-6
|1-4
|7
|2
|15
|Collins
|17
|2-3
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|6
|Allen
|13
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Hopkins
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Canada
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Payne
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Watkins
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-59
|17-22
|10-42
|13
|15
|86
Percentages: FG .542, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Grady 3-5, Washington 2-3, Wheeler 0-2, Allen 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Collins 3, Brooks 2, Washington 2, Hopkins).
Turnovers: 17 (Wheeler 5, Tshiebwe 4, Brooks 2, Washington 2, Allen, Collins, Grady, Hopkins).
Steals: 3 (Allen, Tshiebwe, Wheeler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Albany (NY)
|28
|33
|—
|61
|Kentucky
|37
|49
|—
|86
A_18,201 (23,500).