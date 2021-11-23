ALBANY (NY) (0-5)
Perry 7-16 1-2 18, Newman 1-2 0-1 2, Cerruti 2-8 0-0 5, Horton 3-11 0-2 7, Hutcheson 4-8 2-2 12, Doles 2-8 1-2 5, Little 2-4 0-0 4, Neely 2-6 0-0 4, Reddish 0-5 1-2 1, Fizulich 0-1 1-2 1, Ketner 1-1 0-0 2, Champion 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 6-13 61.
KENTUCKY (4-1)
Brooks 7-11 3-4 17, Tshiebwe 6-6 0-1 12, Grady 4-7 3-4 14, Washington 7-14 4-5 20, Wheeler 5-12 5-6 15, Collins 2-3 2-2 6, Allen 0-5 0-0 0, Hopkins 1-1 0-0 2, Canada 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 17-22 86.
Halftime_Kentucky 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 7-25 (Perry 3-6, Hutcheson 2-5, Horton 1-3, Cerruti 1-4, Fizulich 0-1, Doles 0-2, Neely 0-2, Reddish 0-2), Kentucky 5-15 (Grady 3-5, Washington 2-3, Wheeler 0-2, Allen 0-5). Fouled Out_Cerruti. Rebounds_Albany (NY) 21 (Perry 5), Kentucky 42 (Tshiebwe 14). Assists_Albany (NY) 10 (Horton 8), Kentucky 13 (Wheeler 7). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 19, Kentucky 15. A_18,201 (23,500).