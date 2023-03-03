NC STATE (20-11)
Boyd 4-6 0-0 8, Hobby 2-3 0-0 4, Brown-Turner 3-9 4-4 12, James 6-14 2-2 14, Rivers 5-18 4-5 14, Collins 0-2 2-2 2, Baldwin 1-4 0-1 2, Hayes 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 22-60 14-16 60
NOTRE DAME (25-4)
Ebo 3-7 2-2 8, Watson 2-3 1-2 5, Westbeld 5-13 2-2 15, Bransford 2-4 1-2 5, Citron 8-18 11-15 28, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Prosper 2-5 1-1 5, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-50 18-24 66
|NC State
|18
|4
|15
|23
|—
|60
|Notre Dame
|14
|11
|19
|22
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_NC State 2-15 (Hobby 0-1, Brown-Turner 2-7, James 0-2, Rivers 0-4, Collins 0-1), Notre Dame 4-9 (Westbeld 3-6, Citron 1-3). Assists_NC State 11 (Rivers 5), Notre Dame 14 (Citron 5). Fouled Out_NC State James, Notre Dame Watson. Rebounds_NC State 28 (Collins 5, James 5), Notre Dame 39 (Westbeld 10). Total Fouls_NC State 17, Notre Dame 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,151.
