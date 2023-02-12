SYRACUSE (16-10)
Lewis 6-12 2-3 14, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Fair 8-18 3-4 22, Rice 1-4 1-2 3, Woolley 6-11 2-2 17, Strong 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Hyman 1-8 2-2 4, Perkins 2-5 0-0 4, Totals 24-61 10-13 64
NOTRE DAME (20-4)
Watson 5-8 5-7 15, Westbeld 5-12 3-6 14, Bransford 3-4 4-4 10, Citron 3-9 0-2 7, Miles 4-12 5-8 13, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Prosper 2-6 2-2 7, Marshall 3-3 1-1 7, Totals 25-54 20-30 73
|Syracuse
|18
|6
|30
|10
|—
|64
|Notre Dame
|19
|17
|16
|21
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Syracuse 6-15 (Fair 3-6, Rice 0-1, Woolley 3-5, Hyman 0-3), Notre Dame 3-11 (Westbeld 1-2, Citron 1-4, Miles 0-2, Prosper 1-3). Assists_Syracuse 13 (Rice 4), Notre Dame 17 (Miles 7). Fouled Out_Syracuse Lewis. Rebounds_Syracuse 31 (Lewis 10), Notre Dame 39 (Miles 7, Watson 7, Westbeld 7). Total Fouls_Syracuse 21, Notre Dame 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,239.
