FGFTReb
NOTRE DAME (20-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Watson325-85-72-71115
Westbeld345-123-62-72214
Bransford183-44-42-32310
Citron263-90-21-2447
Miles354-125-80-77213
Brown90-00-00-1110
Prosper322-62-22-4007
Marshall143-31-10-4007
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20025-5420-3012-39171373

Percentages: FG 46.296, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Westbeld 1-2, Citron 1-4, Prosper 1-3, Miles 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Prosper 3, Watson 1, Citron 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Miles 4, Westbeld 3, Watson 2, Citron 2, Brown 1, Prosper 1)

Steals: 6 (Citron 2, Watson 1, Westbeld 1, Miles 1, Prosper 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SYRACUSE (16-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis376-122-33-101514
Wood70-00-00-0010
Fair398-183-41-32022
Rice221-41-21-1433
Woolley356-112-21-33417
Strong20-10-00-0000
Wilson250-20-02-5140
Hyman121-82-20-2004
Perkins212-50-02-3244
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20024-6110-1311-31132164

Percentages: FG 39.344, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Fair 3-6, Woolley 3-5, Rice 0-1, Hyman 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Rice 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Rice 3, Woolley 3, Perkins 3, Fair 1, Wilson 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Rice 3, Lewis 2, Fair 2, Wilson 2, Woolley 1, Perkins 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Syracuse186301064
Notre Dame1917162173

A_5,239

Officials_Angelica Suffren, Bruce Morris, Daryl Humphrey

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you