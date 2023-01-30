BAYLOR (16-6)
Bridges 6-10 0-0 13, Thamba 1-4 3-4 5, Cryer 7-17 2-2 19, Flagler 4-12 1-1 11, George 5-18 5-5 17, Bonner 1-3 1-2 3, Ojianwuna 1-3 0-0 2, Lohner 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-68 13-16 71.
TEXAS (18-4)
Allen 7-10 4-5 18, Disu 1-2 3-4 5, Mitchell 2-2 1-4 5, Carr 2-8 0-0 5, Hunter 5-17 0-0 13, Rice 5-7 7-8 21, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Bishop 1-3 1-2 3, Morris 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 26-55 16-23 76.
Halftime_Texas 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 8-26 (Cryer 3-6, Flagler 2-7, George 2-8, Bridges 1-3, Bonner 0-2), Texas 8-22 (Rice 4-5, Hunter 3-12, Carr 1-3, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out_Thamba. Rebounds_Baylor 29 (Bridges 7), Texas 35 (Mitchell 7). Assists_Baylor 9 (Flagler 4), Texas 14 (Allen 4). Total Fouls_Baylor 17, Texas 18. A_10,763 (15,000).
