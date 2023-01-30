FGFTReb
BAYLORMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges346-100-04-70413
Thamba251-43-42-6055
Cryer377-172-20-52119
Flagler354-121-11-24211
George305-185-51-40017
Bonner181-31-20-2303
Ojianwuna141-30-01-1032
Lohner70-11-20-2021
Totals20025-6813-169-2991771

Percentages: FG .368, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Cryer 3-6, Flagler 2-7, George 2-8, Bridges 1-3, Bonner 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (George 3, Bridges 2, Bonner, Cryer, Flagler, Thamba).

Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Bridges, Cryer, Ojianwuna ).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen357-104-51-64218
Disu291-23-41-4335
Mitchell182-21-41-7015
Carr302-80-01-3125
Hunter325-170-00-42113
Rice245-77-81-61421
Cunningham131-10-02-3212
Bishop111-31-21-2133
Morris82-50-00-0014
Totals20026-5516-238-35141876

Percentages: FG .473, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Rice 4-5, Hunter 3-12, Carr 1-3, Morris 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Morris 2, Allen, Disu, Mitchell).

Turnovers: 9 (Rice 4, Allen 2, Carr, Disu, Hunter).

Steals: 7 (Hunter 3, Disu 2, Carr, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Baylor363571
Texas383876

A_10,763 (15,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you