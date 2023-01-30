|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|34
|6-10
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|4
|13
|Thamba
|25
|1-4
|3-4
|2-6
|0
|5
|5
|Cryer
|37
|7-17
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|19
|Flagler
|35
|4-12
|1-1
|1-2
|4
|2
|11
|George
|30
|5-18
|5-5
|1-4
|0
|0
|17
|Bonner
|18
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|3
|Ojianwuna
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Lohner
|7
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|200
|25-68
|13-16
|9-29
|9
|17
|71
Percentages: FG .368, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Cryer 3-6, Flagler 2-7, George 2-8, Bridges 1-3, Bonner 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (George 3, Bridges 2, Bonner, Cryer, Flagler, Thamba).
Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Bridges, Cryer, Ojianwuna ).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|35
|7-10
|4-5
|1-6
|4
|2
|18
|Disu
|29
|1-2
|3-4
|1-4
|3
|3
|5
|Mitchell
|18
|2-2
|1-4
|1-7
|0
|1
|5
|Carr
|30
|2-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|5
|Hunter
|32
|5-17
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|13
|Rice
|24
|5-7
|7-8
|1-6
|1
|4
|21
|Cunningham
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|1
|2
|Bishop
|11
|1-3
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|3
|Morris
|8
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|16-23
|8-35
|14
|18
|76
Percentages: FG .473, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Rice 4-5, Hunter 3-12, Carr 1-3, Morris 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Morris 2, Allen, Disu, Mitchell).
Turnovers: 9 (Rice 4, Allen 2, Carr, Disu, Hunter).
Steals: 7 (Hunter 3, Disu 2, Carr, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Baylor
|36
|35
|—
|71
|Texas
|38
|38
|—
|76
A_10,763 (15,000).
