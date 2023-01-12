TCU (13-3)
Miller 10-12 0-1 21, O'Bannon 3-6 0-0 8, Lampkin 2-7 0-0 4, Baugh 3-10 3-3 9, Miles 6-11 4-5 16, Cork 2-3 4-4 8, Coles 2-6 2-3 7, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 13-16 75.
TEXAS (14-2)
Allen 8-13 1-2 17, Disu 7-7 0-1 14, Mitchell 3-4 0-0 6, Carr 5-16 0-0 11, Hunter 2-8 0-0 6, Rice 3-6 8-9 15, Bishop 2-5 2-2 6, Cunningham 1-3 0-0 2, Morris 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 32-66 11-14 79.
Halftime_TCU 42-29. 3-Point Goals_TCU 4-15 (O'Bannon 2-4, Coles 1-3, Miller 1-3, Walker 0-1, Baugh 0-2, Miles 0-2), Texas 4-16 (Hunter 2-4, Rice 1-2, Carr 1-7, Morris 0-1, Cunningham 0-2). Rebounds_TCU 31 (Lampkin 9), Texas 34 (Mitchell, Rice 6). Assists_TCU 11 (Baugh 10), Texas 18 (Carr 7). Total Fouls_TCU 15, Texas 12. A_11,313 (15,000).
