OKLAHOMA ST. (11-9)
Boone 8-9 2-2 18, Anderson 3-7 0-0 6, Newton 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 4-10 1-4 11, Wright 6-16 2-3 18, Harris 2-4 3-3 8, Asberry 1-6 1-2 3, Smith 0-2 4-4 4, Williams 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 26-61 15-20 75.
TEXAS (17-3)
Allen 5-8 7-8 17, Disu 5-13 2-2 12, Mitchell 2-3 1-2 5, Carr 7-11 5-7 21, Hunter 1-4 2-2 5, Cunningham 5-6 2-2 15, Rice 2-6 2-2 8, Morris 0-2 2-2 2, Bishop 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 29-57 23-27 89.
Halftime_Texas 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 8-26 (Wright 4-10, Thompson 2-5, Newton 1-2, Harris 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Asberry 0-5), Texas 8-13 (Cunningham 3-3, Carr 2-2, Rice 2-5, Hunter 1-2, Disu 0-1). Fouled Out_Anderson. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 25 (Newton 5), Texas 39 (Disu 8). Assists_Oklahoma St. 16 (Anderson 9), Texas 18 (Carr 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 26, Texas 19. A_10,763 (15,000).
