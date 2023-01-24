|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boone
|25
|8-9
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|18
|Anderson
|25
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|9
|5
|6
|Newton
|27
|1-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|4
|3
|Thompson
|26
|4-10
|1-4
|0-3
|4
|3
|11
|Wright
|32
|6-16
|2-3
|2-3
|1
|2
|18
|Harris
|21
|2-4
|3-3
|0-0
|1
|2
|8
|Asberry
|18
|1-6
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Smith
|14
|0-2
|4-4
|3-4
|0
|2
|4
|Williams
|12
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|4
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|15-20
|9-25
|16
|26
|75
Percentages: FG .426, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Wright 4-10, Thompson 2-5, Newton 1-2, Harris 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Asberry 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Boone 2, Smith 2, Newton).
Turnovers: 16 (Thompson 5, Asberry 3, Boone 2, Newton 2, Smith 2, Anderson, Harris).
Steals: 7 (Asberry 2, Wright 2, Harris, Smith, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|28
|5-8
|7-8
|0-6
|3
|1
|17
|Disu
|21
|5-13
|2-2
|5-8
|1
|4
|12
|Mitchell
|22
|2-3
|1-2
|4-5
|0
|1
|5
|Carr
|36
|7-11
|5-7
|0-4
|5
|3
|21
|Hunter
|31
|1-4
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|2
|5
|Cunningham
|24
|5-6
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|2
|15
|Rice
|21
|2-6
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|0
|8
|Morris
|10
|0-2
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Bishop
|7
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|4
|Totals
|200
|29-57
|23-27
|12-39
|18
|19
|89
Percentages: FG .509, FT .852.
3-Point Goals: 8-13, .615 (Cunningham 3-3, Carr 2-2, Rice 2-5, Hunter 1-2, Disu 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Disu 2, Allen, Cunningham).
Turnovers: 15 (Carr 3, Rice 3, Disu 2, Hunter 2, Mitchell 2, Allen, Bishop, Cunningham).
Steals: 10 (Carr 3, Disu 3, Allen 2, Cunningham, Rice).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma St.
|32
|43
|—
|75
|Texas
|40
|49
|—
|89
A_10,763 (15,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.