FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boone258-92-22-40318
Anderson253-70-00-3956
Newton271-30-01-5043
Thompson264-101-40-34311
Wright326-162-32-31218
Harris212-43-30-0128
Asberry181-61-20-1023
Smith140-24-43-4024
Williams121-42-21-2134
Totals20026-6115-209-25162675

Percentages: FG .426, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Wright 4-10, Thompson 2-5, Newton 1-2, Harris 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Asberry 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Boone 2, Smith 2, Newton).

Turnovers: 16 (Thompson 5, Asberry 3, Boone 2, Newton 2, Smith 2, Anderson, Harris).

Steals: 7 (Asberry 2, Wright 2, Harris, Smith, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen285-87-80-63117
Disu215-132-25-81412
Mitchell222-31-24-5015
Carr367-115-70-45321
Hunter311-42-21-3425
Cunningham245-62-20-51215
Rice212-62-21-4208
Morris100-22-21-1022
Bishop72-40-00-3244
Totals20029-5723-2712-39181989

Percentages: FG .509, FT .852.

3-Point Goals: 8-13, .615 (Cunningham 3-3, Carr 2-2, Rice 2-5, Hunter 1-2, Disu 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Disu 2, Allen, Cunningham).

Turnovers: 15 (Carr 3, Rice 3, Disu 2, Hunter 2, Mitchell 2, Allen, Bishop, Cunningham).

Steals: 10 (Carr 3, Disu 3, Allen 2, Cunningham, Rice).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma St.324375
Texas404989

A_10,763 (15,000).

