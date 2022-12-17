|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCLA (11-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bessoir
|19
|5-10
|1-1
|4-8
|1
|1
|12
|Brown
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|2
|Conti
|23
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|8
|0
|4
|Osborne
|30
|3-9
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|1
|8
|Rice
|25
|4-8
|0-1
|0-4
|3
|2
|9
|Iwuala
|19
|1-2
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|4
|Jaquez
|19
|4-8
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|11
|Masikewich
|10
|3-4
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|7
|Sontag
|15
|3-5
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|6
|Jones
|23
|4-9
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|12
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-61
|10-14
|12-37
|21
|11
|75
Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Jaquez 2-5, Jones 2-6, Bessoir 1-4, Rice 1-5, Masikewich 1-1, Conti 0-1, Osborne 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bessoir 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Iwuala 2, Jaquez 2, Jones 2, Bessoir 1, Conti 1, Osborne 1, Sontag 1, Team 1)
Steals: 14 (Osborne 3, Rice 3, Sontag 2, Brown 1, Conti 1, Iwuala 1, Jaquez 1, Jones 1, Masikewich 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS BAKERSFIELD (2-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Herrera
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Freeman
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter
|30
|5-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|13
|Johnson
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Tougas
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|van Schaik
|22
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Caldwell
|30
|2-6
|5-6
|2-7
|5
|2
|9
|Edwards
|30
|5-11
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|13
|Ortiz
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley
|11
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Morris
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-47
|7-8
|4-21
|6
|13
|47
Percentages: FG 36.170, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Hunter 3-5, Edwards 3-6, Johnson 0-1, van Schaik 0-3, Riley 0-1, Morris 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Herrera 2, Caldwell 1, Morris 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Edwards 6, Caldwell 3, Hunter 3, Herrera 2, Johnson 2, Team 2, Tougas 2, Freeman 1, Ortiz 1)
Steals: 3 (Edwards 2, Caldwell 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|CS Bakersfield
|8
|12
|7
|20
|—
|47
|UCLA
|22
|15
|17
|21
|—
|75
A_2,473
Officials_Benny Luna, Katie Lukanich, Esther Hsu
