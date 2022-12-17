FGFTReb
UCLA (11-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bessoir195-101-14-81112
Brown171-30-02-3112
Conti231-32-21-2804
Osborne303-92-20-4318
Rice254-80-10-4329
Iwuala191-22-21-3214
Jaquez194-81-21-21211
Masikewich103-40-21-1017
Sontag153-50-01-5116
Jones234-92-20-31112
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20029-6110-1412-37211175

Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Jaquez 2-5, Jones 2-6, Bessoir 1-4, Rice 1-5, Masikewich 1-1, Conti 0-1, Osborne 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bessoir 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Iwuala 2, Jaquez 2, Jones 2, Bessoir 1, Conti 1, Osborne 1, Sontag 1, Team 1)

Steals: 14 (Osborne 3, Rice 3, Sontag 2, Brown 1, Conti 1, Iwuala 1, Jaquez 1, Jones 1, Masikewich 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
CS BAKERSFIELD (2-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Herrera261-50-01-3032
Freeman50-00-00-0000
Hunter305-80-00-11213
Johnson80-10-00-0010
Tougas161-40-00-0012
van Schaik221-60-00-2012
Caldwell302-65-62-7529
Edwards305-110-01-40013
Ortiz40-00-00-0000
Riley110-12-20-0012
Morris182-50-00-1024
Team00-00-00-3000
Totals20017-477-84-2161347

Percentages: FG 36.170, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Hunter 3-5, Edwards 3-6, Johnson 0-1, van Schaik 0-3, Riley 0-1, Morris 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Herrera 2, Caldwell 1, Morris 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Edwards 6, Caldwell 3, Hunter 3, Herrera 2, Johnson 2, Team 2, Tougas 2, Freeman 1, Ortiz 1)

Steals: 3 (Edwards 2, Caldwell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

CS Bakersfield81272047
UCLA2215172175

A_2,473

Officials_Benny Luna, Katie Lukanich, Esther Hsu

