UCLA (13-1)
Bessoir 2-8 0-0 6, Brown 3-4 1-2 7, Conti 4-10 2-2 11, Osborne 6-15 3-3 17, Rice 7-17 5-6 21, Iwuala 2-2 0-1 4, Jaquez 4-5 0-2 8, Sontag 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 31-68 11-16 82
OREGON (10-3)
VanSlooten 5-13 7-9 17, Kyei 2-3 0-0 4, Gray 3-6 2-2 9, Paopao 6-12 2-2 17, Rogers 5-17 6-6 18, Hosendove 3-4 1-2 7, Hanson 1-3 0-0 2, Hurst 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 18-21 74
|UCLA
|19
|19
|16
|28
|—
|82
|Oregon
|12
|20
|16
|26
|—
|74
3-Point Goals_UCLA 9-24 (Bessoir 2-5, Conti 1-4, Osborne 2-6, Rice 2-5, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 1-2, Jones 1-1), Oregon 6-17 (Gray 1-2, Paopao 3-7, Rogers 2-6, Hanson 0-2). Assists_UCLA 18 (Rice 7), Oregon 12 (Rogers 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCLA 33 (Conti 6, Jaquez 6), Oregon 41 (Hosendove 10, Kyei 10). Total Fouls_UCLA 23, Oregon 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,726.
