|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Karaban
|22
|5-9
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|4
|12
|Sanogo
|26
|3-11
|4-4
|1-10
|6
|2
|10
|Hawkins
|33
|6-15
|2-3
|1-6
|1
|1
|20
|Jackson
|31
|4-9
|0-0
|6-9
|10
|2
|8
|Newton
|28
|2-7
|4-6
|2-7
|1
|2
|8
|Alleyne
|17
|3-5
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|8
|Calcaterra
|14
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|8
|Clingan
|12
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|Diarra
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|S.Johnson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hurley
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Roumoglou
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Springs
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-72
|11-14
|13-45
|21
|18
|82
Percentages: FG .417, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Hawkins 6-10, Calcaterra 2-5, Karaban 2-6, Alleyne 1-2, Sanogo 0-1, Hurley 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Newton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Clingan 3, Karaban, Sanogo).
Turnovers: 7 (Hawkins 2, Karaban 2, Alleyne, Newton, Sanogo).
Steals: 3 (Calcaterra 2, Alleyne).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Timme
|31
|5-14
|2-4
|3-10
|4
|4
|12
|Watson
|24
|3-4
|0-4
|1-6
|1
|1
|6
|Bolton
|20
|2-7
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Hickman
|25
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|2
|0
|Strawther
|33
|4-15
|3-3
|0-6
|1
|1
|11
|Smith
|26
|2-4
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|8
|Gregg
|20
|2-5
|2-3
|1-7
|0
|1
|6
|Sallis
|17
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Harris
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Reid
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-60
|12-22
|6-36
|13
|12
|54
Percentages: FG .333, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Smith 1-1, Bolton 1-3, Harris 0-1, Watson 0-1, Gregg 0-2, Sallis 0-2, Hickman 0-4, Strawther 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Watson).
Turnovers: 9 (Timme 3, Hickman 2, Sallis 2, Strawther, Watson).
Steals: 2 (Sallis, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UConn
|39
|43
|—
|82
|Gonzaga
|32
|22
|—
|54
A_18,119 (18,000).
