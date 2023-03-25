FGFTReb
UCONNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Karaban225-90-00-41412
Sanogo263-114-41-106210
Hawkins336-152-31-61120
Jackson314-90-06-91028
Newton282-74-62-7128
Alleyne173-51-10-0038
Calcaterra143-70-00-3018
Clingan123-60-01-3036
Diarra80-00-00-0200
S.Johnson30-00-01-2000
Hurley20-20-00-0000
Roumoglou21-10-01-1002
Springs20-00-00-0000
Totals20030-7211-1413-45211882

Percentages: FG .417, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Hawkins 6-10, Calcaterra 2-5, Karaban 2-6, Alleyne 1-2, Sanogo 0-1, Hurley 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Newton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Clingan 3, Karaban, Sanogo).

Turnovers: 7 (Hawkins 2, Karaban 2, Alleyne, Newton, Sanogo).

Steals: 3 (Calcaterra 2, Alleyne).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Timme315-142-43-104412
Watson243-40-41-6116
Bolton202-71-20-2116
Hickman250-50-00-0520
Strawther334-153-30-61111
Smith262-43-41-3108
Gregg202-52-31-7016
Sallis172-51-20-1025
Harris20-10-00-1000
Reid20-00-00-0000
Totals20020-6012-226-36131254

Percentages: FG .333, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Smith 1-1, Bolton 1-3, Harris 0-1, Watson 0-1, Gregg 0-2, Sallis 0-2, Hickman 0-4, Strawther 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Watson).

Turnovers: 9 (Timme 3, Hickman 2, Sallis 2, Strawther, Watson).

Steals: 2 (Sallis, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

UConn394382
Gonzaga322254

A_18,119 (18,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you