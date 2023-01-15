ARIZONA (14-4)
Martinez 4-9 1-5 10, Reese 9-13 7-9 25, Fields 0-5 1-2 1, Loville 7-14 0-0 17, Pellington 5-7 0-0 10, Nnaji 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 4-5 0-0 8, Conner 0-0 0-0 0, Gilbert 1-2 0-0 2, Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Pueyo 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 33-63 9-16 79
UTAH (15-1)
Johnson 3-10 1-2 8, Pili 11-16 5-6 27, Kneepkens 7-11 5-7 20, McQueen 2-5 0-0 6, Palmer 4-7 0-0 10, Rees 0-2 0-0 0, Sidberry 1-2 1-2 3, Young 2-3 1-3 6, Vieira 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-56 13-20 80
|Arizona
|22
|18
|13
|26
|—
|79
|Utah
|25
|17
|14
|24
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Arizona 4-13 (Martinez 1-2, Reese 0-1, Fields 0-2, Loville 3-6, Gilbert 0-1, Pueyo 0-1), Utah 7-17 (Johnson 1-2, Pili 0-1, Kneepkens 1-4, McQueen 2-4, Palmer 2-3, Sidberry 0-1, Young 1-2). Assists_Arizona 16 (Fields 4), Utah 14 (Johnson 4, McQueen 4). Fouled Out_Arizona Martinez, Pellington, Reese, Utah Johnson. Rebounds_Arizona 30 (Reese 10), Utah 26 (Kneepkens 7). Total Fouls_Arizona 23, Utah 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,915.
