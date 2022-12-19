WASHINGTON ST. (4-6)
Gueye 2-6 1-5 5, Rodman 2-4 0-0 6, Bamba 5-15 3-3 14, Houinsou 3-5 0-0 6, Powell 4-9 0-0 12, Mullins 5-11 3-3 16, Diongue 0-1 0-0 0, Rosario 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 21-52 7-12 59.
BAYLOR (8-2)
Bridges 1-6 2-2 4, Thamba 3-5 2-2 8, Cryer 2-7 0-0 6, Flagler 5-7 1-2 12, George 6-14 4-5 19, Bonner 1-4 0-0 2, Lohner 2-3 0-0 4, Ojianwuna 3-3 1-1 7, Love 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 23-50 13-16 65.
Halftime_Baylor 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 10-29 (Powell 4-8, Mullins 3-8, Rodman 2-3, Bamba 1-6, Houinsou 0-1, Rosario 0-1, Gueye 0-2), Baylor 6-24 (George 3-11, Cryer 2-5, Flagler 1-2, Love 0-1, Bonner 0-2, Bridges 0-3). Rebounds_Washington St. 28 (Gueye 9), Baylor 27 (Bridges 7). Assists_Washington St. 14 (Houinsou 4), Baylor 14 (Bonner 4). Total Fouls_Washington St. 18, Baylor 17. A_4,200 (19,200).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.