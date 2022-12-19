FGFTReb
WASHINGTON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gueye342-61-55-9335
Rodman402-40-02-7246
Bamba265-153-31-31414
Houinsou253-50-01-5416
Powell364-90-01-23212
Mullins295-113-30-10216
Diongue70-10-01-1110
Rosario30-10-10-0010
Totals20021-527-1211-28141859

Percentages: FG .404, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Powell 4-8, Mullins 3-8, Rodman 2-3, Bamba 1-6, Houinsou 0-1, Rosario 0-1, Gueye 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Rodman).

Turnovers: 14 (Bamba 4, Gueye 3, Houinsou 3, Mullins 2, Diongue, Rodman).

Steals: 7 (Powell 2, Rodman 2, Bamba, Gueye, Houinsou).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BAYLORMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges211-62-22-7124
Thamba253-52-21-6048
Cryer302-70-00-1226
Flagler325-71-20-12112
George326-144-51-43119
Bonner181-40-00-1402
Lohner182-30-02-3024
Ojianwuna133-31-13-3137
Love110-13-40-1123
Totals20023-5013-169-27141765

Percentages: FG .460, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (George 3-11, Cryer 2-5, Flagler 1-2, Love 0-1, Bonner 0-2, Bridges 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Flagler, George, Lohner).

Turnovers: 12 (Thamba 3, Bonner 2, Flagler 2, George 2, Cryer, Lohner, Love).

Steals: 9 (Flagler 4, Lohner 2, Bonner, George, Ojianwuna ).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington St.253459
Baylor313465

A_4,200 (19,200).

