|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gueye
|34
|2-6
|1-5
|5-9
|3
|3
|5
|Rodman
|40
|2-4
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|4
|6
|Bamba
|26
|5-15
|3-3
|1-3
|1
|4
|14
|Houinsou
|25
|3-5
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|1
|6
|Powell
|36
|4-9
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|12
|Mullins
|29
|5-11
|3-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|16
|Diongue
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Rosario
|3
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|7-12
|11-28
|14
|18
|59
Percentages: FG .404, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Powell 4-8, Mullins 3-8, Rodman 2-3, Bamba 1-6, Houinsou 0-1, Rosario 0-1, Gueye 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Rodman).
Turnovers: 14 (Bamba 4, Gueye 3, Houinsou 3, Mullins 2, Diongue, Rodman).
Steals: 7 (Powell 2, Rodman 2, Bamba, Gueye, Houinsou).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bridges
|21
|1-6
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|2
|4
|Thamba
|25
|3-5
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|4
|8
|Cryer
|30
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|6
|Flagler
|32
|5-7
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|12
|George
|32
|6-14
|4-5
|1-4
|3
|1
|19
|Bonner
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|0
|2
|Lohner
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Ojianwuna
|13
|3-3
|1-1
|3-3
|1
|3
|7
|Love
|11
|0-1
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-50
|13-16
|9-27
|14
|17
|65
Percentages: FG .460, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (George 3-11, Cryer 2-5, Flagler 1-2, Love 0-1, Bonner 0-2, Bridges 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Flagler, George, Lohner).
Turnovers: 12 (Thamba 3, Bonner 2, Flagler 2, George 2, Cryer, Lohner, Love).
Steals: 9 (Flagler 4, Lohner 2, Bonner, George, Ojianwuna ).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington St.
|25
|34
|—
|59
|Baylor
|31
|34
|—
|65
A_4,200 (19,200).
